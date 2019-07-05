TOM EATON: In detritus veritas — as well as hypocrisy and H&M

Nonfarm payrolls are being closely watched amid speculation that the US Fed may cut interest rates in July
From June 27, all new content that would have appeared in Rand Daily Mail will be published only in the BusinessLIVE Opinion section
The arms company’s CEO says recovery efforts are progressing well and Denel could win R30bn of deals if it receives help for liquidity constraints
Questions over acting in his personal or state capacity aside, he should occupy the moral high ground
Merlin Entertainments is to be acquired in a £6bn deal by the Danish billionaire family that controls toymaker Lego, Blackstone and a Canadian pension fund
Demonising public-private partnerships is dangerous when so much infrastructure needs to be built
The voluntary disclosure programme offers a way to come clean and avoid huge penalties, but it needs to be done properly
Private equity has the clearest positive return pattern of any of the options, outperforming the S&P 500 index by 2%-3% over long periods
The record for a tennis match is 35,681, set at an exhibition game in Brussels between Belgian Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams in 2010
Edited by literary supernova Margaret Busby this new book is an immense work showcasing the continent and her voices, best savoured slowly
