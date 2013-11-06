Pirates are carrying the hopes of SA with them to Cairo

FOLKS, hold on to your seats because you are about to go on the ride of your lives. This is no ordinary week for South African football as Orlando Pirates depart for Egypt today to play a game that is expected to have more drama than a typical day in the office for hapless spin doctor Mac Maharaj.

The stakes have never been higher and it is certainly no exaggeration to suggest that the fate of the domestic game rests on the shoulders of Pirates players. It will rest especially on the 11 who will troop onto the pitch to face Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly in the second leg of the African Champions League final in Cairo on Sunday night.

This two-legged final is precariously balanced on a knife edge after the two sides drew the tension-riddled first leg 1-1 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Egyptians naturally fancy their chances in the return leg, especially after master magician Mohamed Aboutrika’s priceless away goal in Soweto.

Aboutrika carved a path through the Pirates rearguard at regular intervals on Saturday. The Bucs players should be well aware that the 35-year-old veteran — who will hang up his boots after the final — will be purring like a well-fed kitten when he plays his last match in the shadow of the pyramids on Sunday.

But Pirates have taught us to believe in the seemingly impossible after defying a litany of odds and many other deliberate pitfalls to get to this stage of the competition.

They have survived shocking decisions and referees who stopped short at scoring the goals themselves when the teams they shamelessly leaned towards could not take advantage of their blatant bias.

They have survived hostile crowds, inhospitable hosts and had every sneaky, unscrupulous tactic imaginable thrown at them during an incident-riddled safari that began 10 months ago.

Hell, the good people of Lubumbashi left such an ineffaceable mark on the coaches, players, officials and South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) journalists who were part of the nightmare away trip to play Mazembe in the Democratic Republic of Congo in May that they’re still talking about it.

So biased was the Seychelles referee who officiated that Champions League match in Lubumbashi that no one would have noticed if he had dispensed with all pretences and simply donned a Mazembe jersey during the game.

The Mazembe officials also did their bit by detaining SABC reporters and refusing them permission to broadcast the match although the public broadcaster spent millions securing the rights. Further, they confiscated cellphone SIM cards in a bid to curtail visual documentation of the referee’s disgraceful actions.

Surely Pirates did not survive all that drama only to stumble when they have hit the home straight and can see the finishing line? The experience gained by these players is priceless and it is no accident that nine of them are part of the Bafana Bafana squad that will face Swaziland in a friendly on Friday next week at the National Stadium in the Swazi capital of Mbabane.

Bafana coach Gordon Igesund is wily enough to know that Pirates would be a good place to start when the reconstruction of a new national team begins next year.

South African football desperately needs the Bucs to succeed on Sunday, and fellow citizens who reside in other parts of the world who will not have access to the live coverage will rely on the social networking sites for updates.

Long-suffering Mthatha Bucks supporter Sangxa Rozani — who resides in Manchester, England — told Business Day in an e-mail he would not ordinarily allow even his closest friends to venture past the front door if they come to his house draped in Pirates regalia. But there is nothing ordinary about what will take place in Cairo and he will make an exception on Sunday night.

The burden of expectation has never been greater and a nation will hold its collective breath for what is surely going to be the longest 90 minutes — if it ends in regulation time — of our lives. Up the Bucs!

