Still room for twists in Safa presidential election

AS THE PG-appropriate version of the well-worn saying goes, "assumption is the mother of all cock-ups".

That cliché popped into my mind at regular intervals in the past few days as I listened to the nation’s soccer lovers trying to make sense of the many twists in the 2013 presidential race at the South African Football Association (Safa).

This has been an unpredictable race and few would have been willing to bet the entire contents of their piggy banks on Danny Jordaan and Mandla ‘‘Shoes" Mazibuko being the last men standing a few weeks before Safa’s September 28 elective congress.

It had seemed we were headed for that all-too-familiar tussle between the two most powerful men in South African football — Jordaan and Irvin Khoza — only a week ago, until the mother body’s pesky constitution got in the way of another showdown. You see, among the many engagements that require Khoza’s wise counsel in South Africa is his position as chairman of Orlando Pirates

The problem is article 37.9 of the Safa constitution, which states: "The president shall not be an owner or have any interest, financial or otherwise, in any football club under the jurisdiction of Safa."

After much deliberation, Khoza thus elected to stick to his beloved Pirates and withdrew from the race, even though his name had made it into the final KPMG nomination list, in Business Day’s possession.

‘‘Where football is involved, I do not have the luxury of being a bystander," Khoza said in his withdrawal statement.

‘‘When approached to serve, I am duty bound to give the matter serious consideration. I did indicate, when approached to stand, the limitations brought about by article 37.9 of the Safa constitution. My standing at this stage will create a negativity that I can’t afford to bring to football," he said.

Enter Safa vice-president Mazibuko. The crazy thing is that there are some who are peddling the assumption that with Khoza out of the race, the path to the Safa throne might as well be paved in strawberry-flavoured candy floss for Jordaan, and he only has to show up on election day to be confirmed Safa president.

Many claim Mazibuko cannot go toe to toe with the master ring craftsman that is Jordaan, and the only man in South African football who would have been a match for the former 2010 Soccer World Cup CEO is Khoza.

This newspaper broke the news about 32 of the mother body’s 52 regions nominating Jordaan last week, and this may have contributed towards the prevailing conclusion that this election is a done deal.

"Nothing could be further from the truth and I wish people would stop making such misleading conclusions," says Mzwandile Maforvane, Safa national executive committee member and Jordaan’s spokesman. Maforvane says he cannot fathom why some would dismiss Mazibuko’s credentials and insisted that Jordaan would not go down that suicidal route.

This election has been incredibly unpredictable and, quite frankly, a day is a long time in football.

Besides, Khoza remains very much in Mazibuko’s corner and while the Pirates chairman may no longer be at the forefront of this race, his considerable influence is sure to fuel Mazibuko’s own charge.

The fact is that Safa presidential races are never as they seem; just when you think you have seen it all, a curve ball is thrown.

Few would have predicted that outgoing Safa president Kirsten Nematandani would win the last election in September 2009, and yet he managed to ascend to the highest seat in South African football unopposed after both Khoza and Jordaan withdrew.

That election should have been a lesson for all of us.