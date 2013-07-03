Back door or front door ... as long as it’s open

ARE we supposed to feel like frauds after the Fifa suits left the back door slightly open and gave us a slim hope of sneaking into football’s biggest fiesta in Brazil in 2014?

Are we supposed to feel guilty after the Ethiopian Football Federation made a administrative cock-up that could hand Bafana an unexpected ticket to Brazil?

Absolutely not! You heard, absolutely not!

Predictably, fellow citizens are divided as to whether Bafana Bafana deserve another opportunity to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after we all thought the qualifying journey had come to an end in Addis Ababa in June.

The Ethiopians beat Bafana 2-1 in the penultimate round of the qualifying group matches and the East Africans rightfully partied like there was no tomorrow as they appeared to be close to attending the World Cup as participants for the first time in their national team’s 70-year history.

But it didn’t take very long for the opened champagne bottles to go flat after party poopers Fifa announced that it was investigating the Ethiopian Football Federation for fielding a suspected ineligible player in the World Cup qualifier against Botswana — a game that Ethiopia won 2-1.

But when the South African Football Association (Safa), Bafana coach Gordon Igesund and other fellow citizens entertained the idea of sneaking into contention via the back door at Ethiopia’s expense, the cynics took to the social networking sites en masse and voiced their disgust, labelling them opportunists.

The glass-is-half-empty merchants among us threw another fit when Fifa finally sanctioned the Ethiopians this week and not only awarded the match 3-0 in favour of Botswana, but also fined Ethiopia around R60,000 for fielding the suspended Minyahile Teshome Beyene.

This means Bafana are now just two points behind Ethiopia, the Group A leaders, and if Igesund’s charges beat Botswana and the East Africans either draw or lose to Central African Republic in the last qualifying round in September, the sound of the samba drums will suddenly become more audible in this neck of the woods.

But why in the blazes should Bafana feel guilty if they take advantage of Ethiopia’s naivety at this level and use it to edge closer to the World Cup?

These are the Fifa rules, after all, and it’s not as if this is the first time a national team has been docked points because of poor administration on the part of its football association.

Were we supposed to tell Fifa we weren’t interested and pretend as if this turn of events hasn’t given us a lifeline after we had seemingly fallen out of the qualifying race? I don’t think so.

No team goes to a major tournament just to make up the numbers and I would like to believe that Bafana will compete if they are given the opportunity to go to Brazil in 2014, back door notwithstanding.

Safa has already spent millions since the qualifiers began in June 2012 and it will have a chance to recoup some of those costs through the pot of gold that Fifa awards to the 32 teams that qualify for the World Cup.

Another thing, we couldn’t qualify for the World Cup that preceded the one we hosted — the 2010 global showpiece — and now we face the ignominy of failing to get to the next event. And so, embarrassingly, we’re on course to happily confirm the widely held belief that Bafana only qualify for international events if they are held in South Africa.

It’s bad enough that we have become the butt of jokes the world over because of this embarrassing reality and, quite frankly, I will take any opportunity to get to Brazil.

From where I am standing, the only debate here is whether the at-times infuriating Safa suits can use this experience to learn anything.

And if it takes Bafana using the back door to come in from the cold, then so be it.

• Follow Ntloko on Twitter at @ntlokom.