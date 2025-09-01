SHAMEEL JOOSUB: Africa’s digital future relies on meaningful connectivity

What is meaningful connectivity?

Meaningful connectivity goes beyond owning a SIM card or having a signal. It is about internet access that is fast, reliable, and affordable enough to empower learning, working, trading, accessing essential services, and fully participating in the digital economy.

Without this deeper layer of connection, Africa risks reinforcing the digital divide rather than bridging it.

Partnerships as enablers

Driving meaningful connectivity requires collaboration across industries and borders. That is why partnerships are at the heart of Vodacom’s strategy.

Vodacom recently announced an infrastructure-sharing agreement with Airtel Africa, subject to regulatory approval, in the DRC, Mozambique, and Tanzania, sharing fibre networks and towers to accelerate digital access, reduce costs, and speed up deployment.

In parallel, Vodacom and Orange are pioneering Africa’s first rural towerco, building solar-powered base stations in underserved parts of the DRC.

Together, these initiatives could connect nearly 20-million more people and show how collaboration can unlock scale and impact.

Why meaningful connectivity matters

The value of connectivity is measured in its impact on people’s lives. Across Africa, Vodacom is already seeing how reliable digital access transforms communities:

Agriculture: In Tanzania, Vodacom’s m-Kulima app gives farmers real-time weather data, market information, and mobile payments. This helps them increase yields and move from subsistence to sustainability.





Health: In Tanzania and Lesotho, Vodacom’s m-mama programme connects pregnant women in rural areas to emergency care. The model has reduced maternal mortality by up to 30% in some regions and has saved thousands of lives.





Finance: Through its fintech platforms M-Pesa, Vodapay and Vodacash, Vodacom has connected 87.7-million people to financial services across Africa, from remittances and savings to credit and insurance. These services facilitate $460bn in transactions annually to empower individuals and businesses.

These examples highlight a simple truth: when connectivity is meaningful, it drives resilience, inclusion, and opportunity.

Overcoming barriers

For Africa to realise the full promise of digital transformation, barriers to meaningful connectivity must be addressed:

Infrastructure: Expansion must prioritise quality and resilience, not just coverage. Strategic deployment of 4G and 5G, investment in rural networks, and reliable power supply are essential.





Affordability: The cost of devices and data remains out of reach for many households. Vodacom is tackling this through financing models such as Easy2Own, which enables micro-instalments on smartphones, flexible data bundles tied to local conditions, and zero-rated access to essential platforms like ConnectU.

Policy: Regulatory frameworks must evolve to support infrastructure sharing, encourage competition, make affordable spectrum available, remove duties on smartphones and create an enabling environment for innovation in rural and underserved markets as well as ensure the proper usage of universal service funds.

Looking ahead

Governments, private sector players, civil society, and development partners each bring unique strengths, from investment and policy frameworks to outreach and skills-building. By working together, we can scale inclusive, affordable, and empowering digital access.

Africa’s digital future will not be defined by the number of people who can simply connect, but by the opportunities those connections unlock for education, health, financial inclusion, and shared prosperity.

Vodacom is committed to driving this transformation so that every African can participate meaningfully in the digital age.

This article was sponsored by Vodacom.