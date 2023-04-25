The future of business requires purpose-driven leadership

The global economy is experiencing significant change. Social structures and belief systems are evolving and leaders at all levels must grapple with this to ensure their businesses remain relevant. It has become vital for the new era of leaders to gain a deeper understanding of the social dynamics and processes that influence economic activity.

Moreover, business leaders are under renewed pressure to recognise and provide solutions to society that are not exclusively aimed at maximising their organisations’ profits. Firms must adopt shared-value strategies that produce inclusive long-term wealth solutions.

To do so, leaders need to develop a broader, system-level mindset that best serves longevity — taking into consideration the growing challenges that society face, including climate change, inequality, unemployment, and the different (often conflicting) expectations of a firm’s stakeholders. Below are some of the changes leaders need to navigate.

Purpose-driven leadership

There has been a wide acceptance that capitalism is failing society and business, and there are growing calls for businesses to change. This structural change in the global economy is gaining momentum, especially since the US Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs of the largest US firms, committed to a new way of doing business in August 2019.

Referred to as purpose-driven leadership, this entails companies adopting a social purpose as a reason for their existence. This shared-value approach further requires that companies focus on long-term value creation, in addition to maximising short-term profitability.