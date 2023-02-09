Light at the end of the tunnel? Making sense of Mantashe’s four-point plan to stop load-shedding

The government's Energy Action Plan aims to improve the energy availability factor from lows of 49% through maintenance and servicing, but it is unclear how exactly it plans to do that. The ageing coal fleet requires long periods of intense maintenance and overhaul where entire plants will need to be offline for months at a time.

According to the National Energy Crisis Committee of Ministers (Neccom), fixing defects at units 1, 2, 3 and 5 at Kusile power station in Mpumalanga can add 2,880MW to the grid. However, it is estimated that it will take at least 12 months, and up to two years, to fix the collapsed flue duct at Kusile that has rendered units 1, 2 and 3 inoperable.

The majority of Eskom’s coal plants are also scheduled for decommissioning by the end of the decade.

According to Neccom, imports from neighbouring countries could account for anything between 300MW and 1,625MW, and Mantashe has yet to give any details on how he wants to address the skills shortage at Eskom or how long this will take.

The last point in the government’s four-point plan is the revitalisation of the emergency procurement of energy. At the ANC Energy Dialogue, Mantashe put the controversial Karpowership project back on the table.

In March 2021, Karpowership, a Turkish company with a fleet of floating power plants known as powerships, won the lion’s share (1,220MW) of the government’s emergency power tender to procure 2,000MW of power.

However, the deal has been the subject of multiple legal battles, which have challenged the validity of the bidding process, the environmental effect of the powerships, as well as the cost and the 20-year duration of the contract.

Mantashe suggested that the contracts could be reduced to 10 years to make the deal more palatable to those who have objected to it, though at a higher cost per kWh.