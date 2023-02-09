Light at the end of the tunnel? Making sense of Mantashe’s four-point plan to stop load-shedding
The mineral resources & energy minister has a road map to resolve SA's energy crisis, but potholes abound
On several occasions this year, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has outlined the government’s four-point plan to end load-shedding in six to 12 months.
“I am convinced that resolving load-shedding depends on: maintenance and servicing of Eskom power stations; purchasing additional electricity across our borders; revitalising the emergency procurement of energy; and improving the skills capacity at Eskom,” he tweeted in reference to the recent ANC Energy Dialogue.
I am convinced that resolving loadshedding depends on: Maintenance & servicing of @Eskom_SA power stations; purchasing additional electricity across our borders; revitalising the emergency procurement of energy; & improving the skills capacity at Eskom. #ANCEnergyDialogue— Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) January 25, 2023
The government's Energy Action Plan aims to improve the energy availability factor from lows of 49% through maintenance and servicing, but it is unclear how exactly it plans to do that. The ageing coal fleet requires long periods of intense maintenance and overhaul where entire plants will need to be offline for months at a time.
According to the National Energy Crisis Committee of Ministers (Neccom), fixing defects at units 1, 2, 3 and 5 at Kusile power station in Mpumalanga can add 2,880MW to the grid. However, it is estimated that it will take at least 12 months, and up to two years, to fix the collapsed flue duct at Kusile that has rendered units 1, 2 and 3 inoperable.
The majority of Eskom’s coal plants are also scheduled for decommissioning by the end of the decade.
According to Neccom, imports from neighbouring countries could account for anything between 300MW and 1,625MW, and Mantashe has yet to give any details on how he wants to address the skills shortage at Eskom or how long this will take.
The last point in the government’s four-point plan is the revitalisation of the emergency procurement of energy. At the ANC Energy Dialogue, Mantashe put the controversial Karpowership project back on the table.
In March 2021, Karpowership, a Turkish company with a fleet of floating power plants known as powerships, won the lion’s share (1,220MW) of the government’s emergency power tender to procure 2,000MW of power.
However, the deal has been the subject of multiple legal battles, which have challenged the validity of the bidding process, the environmental effect of the powerships, as well as the cost and the 20-year duration of the contract.
Mantashe suggested that the contracts could be reduced to 10 years to make the deal more palatable to those who have objected to it, though at a higher cost per kWh.
Environmental approval could pave the way for Karpowership's fleet of floating power stations to moor along SA’s shores, but it’s unlikely to happen in six to 12 months
Estimates priced the project at R218bn when it was first announced in 2021. Based only on the weakened rand-dollar exchange rate, this cost would balloon to R257bn even before taking into account the higher price per kWh due to the shorter contract, higher oil and gas prices and other economic factors. This figure is on par with the original project cost of the Medupi power station in Limpopo, once intended to generate nearly 5,000MW for 50 or so years.
Karpowership expects a new environmental ruling by March, after the department of the environment, forestry & fisheries refused to give environmental authorisation, even on appeal.
New figures in the company’s updated environmental impact assessment report now paint a much less damaging picture. The company’s risk consultant contributes these to software updates to its modelling software.
Environmental approval could pave the way for Karpowership's fleet to moor along SA’s shores, but it’s unlikely to happen in six to 12 months as new infrastructure will have to be built to connect electricity coming from the ships to the grid, and the department can likely expect more legal challenges from civil society.
This article was sponsored.