Opinion CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Elbows out, purses ready — Black Friday is here BL PREMIUM

We middle-class South Africans have had a hard year. Electricity supply has been erratic, pipe replacement projects across Johannesburg have meant long waterless spells; more women have been murdered or raped in 2019, with frighteningly high gender-based violence.

More importantly, most of us have had to make do with less as prices have risen while salaries have not.