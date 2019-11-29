CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Elbows out, purses ready — Black Friday is here
29 November 2019 - 05:05
We middle-class South Africans have had a hard year. Electricity supply has been erratic, pipe replacement projects across Johannesburg have meant long waterless spells; more women have been murdered or raped in 2019, with frighteningly high gender-based violence.
More importantly, most of us have had to make do with less as prices have risen while salaries have not.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.