Prof Jansen, it’s Black with a capital B — and you forgot about white ‘affirmative action’

Prof Jonathan Jansen starts by attributing “damage to our universities” to Unisa’s transformational criteria. I am not sure whether transformation at any institution of higher learning could do reputational harm to a system that needs fixing.

He correctly points out that the role of the university, among other things, is to “engage the brightest young minds available” and “to set the highest standards for research and teaching”, which Unisa has done for more than 140 years to date and is still doing.

Unisa still contributes to the large numbers of university graduates in SA and abroad. The throughput of students at Unisa happens as a result of combined efforts of those academics who belong to the designated groups in terms of employment equity and affirmative action policies of the government.

Designated groups, according to employment equity, include Black, Indian and Coloured people as well as White women and people living with disabilities. In his characterisation of “designated groups”, Jansen singled out “black appointments and others” without mentioning “white women” by name, as if they are not part of the group. This is a deliberate, selective judgment because if he says “black appointments and others” it will attract news headlines because of Black people’s association with mediocrity, which is a fallacy anyway.