WATCH: So Cyril Ramaphosa has won, what now?

18 January 2018 - 08:19 Business Day TV
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
On the first edition of Editing Allowed for 2018, Peter Bruce and his panel of editors take a look at the last few weeks of December.

They discuss the ANC’s new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) ability to investigate the crimes within major institutions.

The possibility of Jacob Zuma being ousted is on the table. The panel also discussed the Cabinet reshuffle, the finance minister and the free education bomb that Zuma left in his wake.

JOHN GI CLARKE: 'The judiciary has granted Ramaphosa ‘war powers’. He needs to use them boldly'

'All judges agreed that Zuma was guilty of gross ‘over-reach’ as head of the executive'
3 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Who will be the boss of SA after Sunday?

The Ramaphosa camp, if there is such a thing, is saying Zuma can’t survive the weekend. The reason: Eskom is bankrupt
3 hours ago

MARK ALLIX: Trashing is not a political act, it’s criminal

With right-wing, racist football hooligans all over Europe and Russia chanting monkey slogans at matches, it seems strange that a major corporate ...
3 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Service? Gone with the wind

The starters came two minutes after being ordered; but then, much, much later, the wrong wine arrived and the food order was mixed up
3 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom sits tight as its debt default looms

Eskom executives are doing nothing — leaving it to the government to step in
4 hours ago

NEC review of Zuma’s future ‘cannot be avoided’

Zuma is unlikely to complete his second term, with some insiders saying he may not even deliver the state of the nation address in February
4 hours ago

