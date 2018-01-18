Editing Allowed
WATCH: So Cyril Ramaphosa has won, what now?
On the first edition of Editing Allowed for 2018, Peter Bruce and his panel of editors take a look at the last few weeks of December.
They discuss the ANC’s new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) ability to investigate the crimes within major institutions.
The possibility of Jacob Zuma being ousted is on the table. The panel also discussed the Cabinet reshuffle, the finance minister and the free education bomb that Zuma left in his wake.
