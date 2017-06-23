When the bad news swirls, take a walk on the bright side

“Even allowing for the hundreds of millions who still live in abject poverty, disease and want, this generation of human beings has access to more calories, watts, lumen-hours, square-feet, gigabytes, megahertz, light years, nanometers, bushels per acre, miles per gallon, food miles, air miles, and, of course, dollars than any that went before.”

Peter Diamandis, in his book, Abundance Is Our Future’, puts just a few basic numbers to this soaring assertion: in the 20th century the average human life span has more than doubled; and global average per-capita income, adjusted for inflation, has tripled. Childhood mortality has come down by a factor of 10. The cost of food, electricity, transport and communication have dropped 10- to 1,000-fold. Steve Pinker has showed us that, in fact, we’re living during the most peaceful time ever in human history. And Charles Kenny notes that global literacy has gone from 25% to over 80% in the past 130 years.

We truly are living in an extraordinary time, something many people forget.

And we keep setting our expectations higher and higher. In fact, we redefine what poverty means. Think of this: in the US today, the majority of people under the poverty line still have electricity, water, toilets, refrigerators, television, mobile phones, air conditioning and cars. The wealthiest barons of previous centuries could never have dreamed of such luxuries.

If you have 20 minutes to tear yourself away from the continual bombardment of negativity on our news channels, please have a look at Hans Rosling’s TED talk, The Best Stats You’ve Ever Seen, as he debunks third world myths in a humorous and informative way: