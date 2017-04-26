In praise of Generation X

I can still remember reading Douglas Coupland’s novel that gave the generation its name, soon after it came out in the early 1990s, as well as numerous magazine and newspaper articles on the subject. I also remember the thrill of being part of the defining generation of the times. This included that almost tragic heroism of being a member of the generation that had to pick up the pieces after the baby boomers. We were meant to be the generation condemned to “McJobs” after the excesses of the previous generation – but it didn’t quite work out like that! (More on this a little later.)

The BBC article was particularly interesting because it noted how all the media attention seems to have been given to the two generations that bookended us Gen-Xers – the boomers and the millennials.

(For ease of reference, I define the boomers as those born from around the time of the Second World War to the early to mid-1960s; the Gen-Xers as born from around the mid-1960s to about 1980; and the millennials as born thereafter. Others’ definitions may vary but for me there are no hard and fast cut-off dates.)

Much has been written about the boomers and their effect on the global economy and culture. Theirs was the generation of rock ’n’ roll, hippies, Vietnam, the advent of television and mass consumerism. They’re also now the generation in retirement, with quite different needs and desires from when they were young.

Equally, we hear a lot about the millennials, with a case in point being that famous (or infamous) Simon Sinek video on the subject (also read some criticism of the video).