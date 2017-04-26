In praise of Generation X
Generation X can teach both the baby boomers and the millennials a thing or two
While doing some online research (that is, googling) recently, I came across an article with a rather provocative headline: “Whatever happened to Generation X?”
The article, by Lindsay Baker on the BBC’s website, piqued my interest, simply because I happen to fall within that generation bracket.
I can still remember reading Douglas Coupland’s novel that gave the generation its name, soon after it came out in the early 1990s, as well as numerous magazine and newspaper articles on the subject. I also remember the thrill of being part of the defining generation of the times. This included that almost tragic heroism of being a member of the generation that had to pick up the pieces after the baby boomers. We were meant to be the generation condemned to “McJobs” after the excesses of the previous generation – but it didn’t quite work out like that! (More on this a little later.)
The BBC article was particularly interesting because it noted how all the media attention seems to have been given to the two generations that bookended us Gen-Xers – the boomers and the millennials.
(For ease of reference, I define the boomers as those born from around the time of the Second World War to the early to mid-1960s; the Gen-Xers as born from around the mid-1960s to about 1980; and the millennials as born thereafter. Others’ definitions may vary but for me there are no hard and fast cut-off dates.)
Much has been written about the boomers and their effect on the global economy and culture. Theirs was the generation of rock ’n’ roll, hippies, Vietnam, the advent of television and mass consumerism. They’re also now the generation in retirement, with quite different needs and desires from when they were young.
Equally, we hear a lot about the millennials, with a case in point being that famous (or infamous) Simon Sinek video on the subject (also read some criticism of the video).
You don’t hear too much about us Gen-Xers these days, though. The narrative has barely shifted since Coupland published his novel in 1991. Yet we’re a generation that has certainly seen and done a lot. We saw the falls of both the Soviet Bloc and apartheid, and we enjoyed the prosperity and optimism about the world that followed. More meaningful jobs followed after the menial “McJobs” of the early 1990s recession.
We saw the birth of the internet and mobile telephony. We have also seen our optimism and tolerance tested by the dotcom crash, a new age of terrorism, a global financial crisis and, now, a return to populism in the developed world and an alarming swing towards authoritarianism and corruption among many emerging-world leaders.
It’s perhaps here where our value lies in modern society – almost as a mediator between the boomers and the millennials (a point made in the BBC article). In addition to seeing just how good and bad the world can be, we are also the generation that straddled both sides of the digital age, so we should have a more considered opinion of the rise of social media.
We can help assuage the worries of boomers who fret about their pensions, and advise the millennials concerned about their job prospects. We know (hopefully) that the criticisms of the millennials in many ways mirror the things of which we were accused at their age. And we know they will probably grow out of the sense of entitlement of which they have been accused!
From an investment point of view, we can be of value for the millennials too. Having lived through a bull market in equities of more than 20 years, we are probably aware that those perfect conditions are unlikely to be repeated and that those who follow may need to save a bit more for their retirement.
It’s also something we need to think about for ourselves as our retirement years loom, not just in terms of how much we will need but also in terms of what we intend doing with our time. Improvements in medicine and healthier habits, such as exercising and eating better, mean that many of us can expect to live longer lives than our parents. That has implications for our careers and our investment horizons. It means thinking about continuing our working lives beyond our retirement age – hopefully meaningful and fulfilling work. Again, the lessons we learn here can be handed over to the millennials too, who will probably live even longer.
Finally, we should be conscious of just how inadequate generational labelling can be. The generations are often a lot more alike than we think. Indeed, some of the worst millennials I know were born in the 1960s!
