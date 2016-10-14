The saddest alias, and the beauty behind it

Although she suffered from a mood disorder, she managed her condition with medication, which allowed her to live a normal and relatively successful life. She was likable and made friends easily, but there were only a very few in her new circle who knew that she was also "Khwezi".

She confided in a handful of close friends, although only very slowly and over time. But by and large, those who moved in Kuzwayo’s circle did not know until her death was announced last weekend that it was she who had once attempted to speak truth to power.

When Kuzwayo got married earlier in 2016, she kept her maiden name, despite the fact that she had spent the better part of her adult life guarding her identity. She wed a Zimbabwean woman, who her friends would identify only as Thandeka.

But any hopes of a "happy ever after" existence were short-lived: the relationship was physically abusive. When Thandeka threatened to stab Kuzwayo one night this winter, family friends were called to the scene and Thandeka was ordered to leave the home and not return. They were never reunited.

When the results of the local government elections were announced in August, four young women stood in a silent protest holding placards bearing Khwezi’s name while an oblivious Zuma made his speech.

They had not informed Kuzwayo they were going to do it, so it took her completely by surprise. While she appreciated the gesture, she worried it might open the can of worms she was desperately trying to keep shut.

It was around this time that the health of her mother, Beauty Sibongile, began to deteriorate. The seventysomething woman was suffering from a toxic mix of mental health problems, which led her to withdraw into herself and develop a dark outlook on life. As her sole carer, Kuzwayo gave her mother all the time and attention she could. In September, she negotiated unpaid leave from the school as her mother’s health worsened. She sought the assistance of various doctors and other medical practitioners in Durban, but her mother’s condition did not improve.

Kuzwayo’s health took a knock. Whether it was brought on by the stress of caring for her mother or neglecting to take her antiretroviral medication is not clear to her friends.

In early October, she contacted friends in Johannesburg and said she needed to bring her mother there to seek appropriate treatment. But when Kuzwayo pitched up on their doorstep on October 3, she was the sicker of the two and infinitely more frail than her ailing parent — she was in a wheelchair.

Yet on the day she arrived in Johannesburg, she messaged her employer at the preschool to say she would return to work on October 10. The message was upbeat, hopeful and characteristically determined.

She rested while in Johannesburg, but remained adamant she wanted to return to her life and work in Durban. The family friends offered to keep her mother with them for a while, to allow Kuzwayo to get back on her feet. She agreed.

However, last Saturday afternoon – two days before she thought she would be returning to work — Kuzwayo fell ill and collapsed. She was rushed to the Life Hospital in Fourways, where she died early that evening from an embolism. She had turned 42 on September 17.

It was a tragic end to a tragic life. During her rape trial, Kuzwayo testified that she had first been raped as a child and repeatedly over the course of her teen and adult years, while her family was in exile in Swaziland, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Her father, Judson Diza Khuzwayo, was a senior member of the ANC and was killed in a car accident in 1985 when Kuzwayo was 11 years old. He had been a close friend of Zuma’s — he was one of the people who taught Zuma to read and write while the pair was imprisoned on Robben Island.

After her father’s death, Zuma was one of the ANC seniors Kuzwayo had come to regard as a father figure.

She never reconciled with Zuma after his acquittal. Nor did he ever attempt to contact her or her mother again.