The saddest alias, and the beauty behind it
Until her unexpected death last week, Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo worked as an assistant teacher at a preschool in Musgrave, Durban. She told the owner about "the Zuma rape trial" (rather than the Khwezi rape trial) and the fact that she had HIV/AIDS.
But she was adamant that she wanted neither of the two issues to define her again and, until the day she died, not even a handful of her colleagues were aware of her past.
Not everyone would have taken a chance on Kuzwayo, but it was her exuberance and strength of character that won over the school’s principal. She was forthright and confident, but also jovial and had the kind of warmth the principal knew would be a winner among the dozens of pupils she was about to place in Kuzwayo’s care.
In the next four years, Kuzwayo pitched up at school every morning decked out in long, flowing, colourful dresses matched by her cheerful disposition. She was a favourite among the children and parents.
She had began to study part-time at a local early childhood development centre and was due to graduate as a preschool teacher in December.
A full-time teaching job was waiting for her at the Musgrave school once she graduated.
The cause of her death has been shrouded in secrecy, just as her life had been in recent years. The eight friends and associates who provided information about her life did so on the condition that they would neither be named nor identified in any way — such is the paranoia and fear that continues to surround Kuzwayo.
She has been remembered since her death for her unfortunate brush with the law in 2005 when she laid a charge of rape against President Jacob Zuma, who was then regarded as a close family friend.
The terribly invasive trial that followed became a defining moment for both of them: the accuser was vilified and forced into exile (for the second time), while the accused became the victim in a twist that helped pave Zuma’s return to power a couple of years later.
She was 31 years old and she had lost it all when the trial ended with Zuma’s acquittal. Many of her relatives severed ties with her, and many members of the ANC, with whom she had grown up in exile and regarded as family, froze her out.
Kuzwayo and her mother were granted asylum in the Netherlands, where she worked at a nongovernmental organisation. They later relocated to Tanzania, where she worked as a preschool teacher before they returned to SA to rebuild their lives in 2012.
She was just shy of 38, determined to start afresh with Khwezi buried firmly in her past. It wasn’t always easy.
She initially lived with her mother in the township of KwaMashu after her return, but when the story of Khwezi caught up with her, they relocated to a house owned by the preschool and lived there until her end.
She had a relatively happy life in Musgrave. Kuzwayo was very artistic and her real passion in life was classical singing. She was a member of the Durban Symphonic Choir and participated in regular performances at the Playhouse.
She had a sweet, operatic voice that was fine-tuned over the past few years at her weekly choir practice. If her health had permitted, she would have performed with her choir on Thursday night at the Durban City Hall.
Kuzwayo was a member of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. She also belonged to a local book club, another weekly commitment that was etched into her calendar.
She liked to write and had a penchant for poetry.
As a repeated survivor of rape (she was first raped in her childhood while in political exile with her family), Kuzwayo was an active member of a support group for rape survivors, although she was never in the frontline. Following the 2005 trial, she abhorred anything that drew attention to herself and had developed an ingrained distrust of public life.
She had a sweet, operatic voice fine-tuned over the past few years at her weekly choir practiceClick here to edit this citation.
Although she suffered from a mood disorder, she managed her condition with medication, which allowed her to live a normal and relatively successful life. She was likable and made friends easily, but there were only a very few in her new circle who knew that she was also "Khwezi".
She confided in a handful of close friends, although only very slowly and over time. But by and large, those who moved in Kuzwayo’s circle did not know until her death was announced last weekend that it was she who had once attempted to speak truth to power.
When Kuzwayo got married earlier in 2016, she kept her maiden name, despite the fact that she had spent the better part of her adult life guarding her identity. She wed a Zimbabwean woman, who her friends would identify only as Thandeka.
But any hopes of a "happy ever after" existence were short-lived: the relationship was physically abusive. When Thandeka threatened to stab Kuzwayo one night this winter, family friends were called to the scene and Thandeka was ordered to leave the home and not return. They were never reunited.
When the results of the local government elections were announced in August, four young women stood in a silent protest holding placards bearing Khwezi’s name while an oblivious Zuma made his speech.
They had not informed Kuzwayo they were going to do it, so it took her completely by surprise. While she appreciated the gesture, she worried it might open the can of worms she was desperately trying to keep shut.
It was around this time that the health of her mother, Beauty Sibongile, began to deteriorate. The seventysomething woman was suffering from a toxic mix of mental health problems, which led her to withdraw into herself and develop a dark outlook on life. As her sole carer, Kuzwayo gave her mother all the time and attention she could. In September, she negotiated unpaid leave from the school as her mother’s health worsened. She sought the assistance of various doctors and other medical practitioners in Durban, but her mother’s condition did not improve.
Kuzwayo’s health took a knock. Whether it was brought on by the stress of caring for her mother or neglecting to take her antiretroviral medication is not clear to her friends.
In early October, she contacted friends in Johannesburg and said she needed to bring her mother there to seek appropriate treatment. But when Kuzwayo pitched up on their doorstep on October 3, she was the sicker of the two and infinitely more frail than her ailing parent — she was in a wheelchair.
Yet on the day she arrived in Johannesburg, she messaged her employer at the preschool to say she would return to work on October 10. The message was upbeat, hopeful and characteristically determined.
She rested while in Johannesburg, but remained adamant she wanted to return to her life and work in Durban. The family friends offered to keep her mother with them for a while, to allow Kuzwayo to get back on her feet. She agreed.
However, last Saturday afternoon – two days before she thought she would be returning to work — Kuzwayo fell ill and collapsed. She was rushed to the Life Hospital in Fourways, where she died early that evening from an embolism. She had turned 42 on September 17.
It was a tragic end to a tragic life. During her rape trial, Kuzwayo testified that she had first been raped as a child and repeatedly over the course of her teen and adult years, while her family was in exile in Swaziland, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.
Her father, Judson Diza Khuzwayo, was a senior member of the ANC and was killed in a car accident in 1985 when Kuzwayo was 11 years old. He had been a close friend of Zuma’s — he was one of the people who taught Zuma to read and write while the pair was imprisoned on Robben Island.
After her father’s death, Zuma was one of the ANC seniors Kuzwayo had come to regard as a father figure.
She never reconciled with Zuma after his acquittal. Nor did he ever attempt to contact her or her mother again.
Please login or register to comment.