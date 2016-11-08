Trump or Clinton? Israelis fret, but either is a likely ally

Jerusalem — Most of the world follows US presidential elections closely, but Israel can seem particularly obsessive, endlessly assessing which candidate will better protect its interests and breaking down their every comment for policy clues.

As America votes on Tuesday, a cartoon in the left-leaning Israeli newspaper Haaretz captured a sense of that fretfulness, depicting friends sitting outside a typical falafel stand and discussing in nerdy detail how the ballot will turn out.

"There’s no way he’d lose Utah and Arizona, and you can’t count on North Carolina," one says to the other. "They’d need to win Pennsylvania and hopefully Florida," the other replies.

The fact is, despite all the nervous introspection, both Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump are likely to be reliable for Israel, continuing the broad policy mix US presidents have pursued since the 1980s.

It’s the Palestinians who may have more to worry about.

Over the past four years, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has had a fractious relationship with US President Barack Obama, openly campaigning against the US deal on Iran’s nuclear programme, including condemning it in a speech to the US Congress.

But ultimately that did not stand in the way of the Obama administration’s agreeing to a new, $38bn, 10-year military aid package for Israel. And while the US president has criticised Israel for building more settlements on land the Palestinians seek for their own state, the censure has never gone beyond words, essentially leaving Israel free to build.

Analysts say that standoff-ish approach is likely to continue whether Clinton or Trump becomes president, and there are other reasons for Israel to expect a warmer embrace from the next administration than it has had from Obama.

Netanyahu has been careful not to show favouritism, meeting both candidates and saying much the same thing afterwards.