News / World

WATCH: Michelle Obama’s powerful speech on Trump’s treatment of women

14 October 2016 - 14:42 PM Agency Staff
US first lady Michelle Obama. Picture: REUTERS
US first lady Michelle Obama. Picture: REUTERS

First Lady Michelle Obama at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire took aim at Republican Donald Trump’s remaks about women in a videotape from 2005 that surfaced last week.

“I would like nothing more than to pretend that this isn’t happening, and to come out here and do my normal campaign speech, it would be dishonest and disengenious for me to just move on to the next thing like this was all just a bad dream.”

““This is not something that we cannot ignore,” she said. “This was not just a lewd conversation, this was not just locker room banter,” she said. “This was a powerful individual speaking freely and openly about sexually predatory behavior, and actually bragging about kissing and groping women.”

Hair of danger around US bigwig

UN human rights commissioner Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein has warned of a US presidential candidate with a wig but no moustache
Opinion
6 months ago

Trump targets ‘disloyal’ Republicans as backers flee

Donald Trump slams House US House speaker as a ‘very weak and ineffective leader’ as party establishment abandons him
World
6 months ago

TIM COHEN: Is Trump an aberration or a US phenomenon?

The latest groping episode has likely pushed him out of the winning stakes, but Trumpism is here to stay. Be afraid. Very, writes Tim Cohen
Opinion
6 months ago

The First Lady’s appearance comes after two women accused Donald Trump of inappropriate touching in interviews with the New York Times, claims his spokesman called fiction but which may further damage the Republican presidential candidate’s chances of winning the November 8 election.

The report on Wednesday was followed by a stream of similar allegations from several other women, putting more pressure on Trump as he lags Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in national opinion polls. The campaign was already struggling to contain a crisis after a video surfaced last week showing the candidate bragging in 2005 about groping women and making unwanted sexual advances.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Popular Articles

How did Khomotso Phahlane pay for his home?
News

How Ipid's probe against Phahlane unfolded
News

Give Malusi Gigaba a chance, says Lesetja Kganyago
News

Welcome to the Church of Hlaudi Motsoeneng
News

Both Jacob Zuma and Helen Zille must go, says Cosatu
News

Related Articles

Allister Sparks: Become activist citizens in this polyglot village of ours
Opinion

Claims of unwanted sexual contact against Donald Trump are ‘phoney’
News / World

Paul Ryan distances himself from Donald Trump
News / World

How Donald Trump's damage control makes things harder for his party
Politics