WATCH: Michelle Obama’s powerful speech on Trump’s treatment of women
First Lady Michelle Obama at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire took aim at Republican Donald Trump’s remaks about women in a videotape from 2005 that surfaced last week.
“I would like nothing more than to pretend that this isn’t happening, and to come out here and do my normal campaign speech, it would be dishonest and disengenious for me to just move on to the next thing like this was all just a bad dream.”
““This is not something that we cannot ignore,” she said. “This was not just a lewd conversation, this was not just locker room banter,” she said. “This was a powerful individual speaking freely and openly about sexually predatory behavior, and actually bragging about kissing and groping women.”
The First Lady’s appearance comes after two women accused Donald Trump of inappropriate touching in interviews with the New York Times, claims his spokesman called fiction but which may further damage the Republican presidential candidate’s chances of winning the November 8 election.
The report on Wednesday was followed by a stream of similar allegations from several other women, putting more pressure on Trump as he lags Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in national opinion polls. The campaign was already struggling to contain a crisis after a video surfaced last week showing the candidate bragging in 2005 about groping women and making unwanted sexual advances.
Reuters
