WATCH: Michelle Obama’s powerful speech on Trump’s treatment of women

First Lady Michelle Obama at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire took aim at Republican Donald Trump’s remaks about women in a videotape from 2005 that surfaced last week.

“I would like nothing more than to pretend that this isn’t happening, and to come out here and do my normal campaign speech, it would be dishonest and disengenious for me to just move on to the next thing like this was all just a bad dream.”

““This is not something that we cannot ignore,” she said. “This was not just a lewd conversation, this was not just locker room banter,” she said. “This was a powerful individual speaking freely and openly about sexually predatory behavior, and actually bragging about kissing and groping women.”