UN appoints Guterres as new secretary-general

NEW YORK — The UN General Assembly on Thursday formally appointed Antonio Guterres as the new secretary-general of the United Nations, in a shift towards a more high-profile leadership of the world body.

The 193 member states adopted by consensus a resolution naming the former prime minister of Portugal as UN chief for a five-year term beginning January 1.

The socialist politician, who also served as UN refugee chief for a decade, is expected to play a more prominent role as the world’s diplomat-in-chief than Ban Ki-moon, the South Korean who will step down after two five-year terms.

Guterres was greeted by loud applause as he entered the packed hall following the vote.

In his speech he pledged to act as an “honest broker“ and said he would take a humble approach in trying to deal with global issues, with human dignity at the core of his work.

“Diversity can bring us together, not drive us apart,” Guterres told the General Assembly. “We must make sure that we are able to break this alliance between all those terrorist groups or violent extremists on one side and the expressions of populism and xenophobia on the other side,” he said. “These two reinforce each other, and we must be able to fight both of them with determination.”

Guterres told the General Assembly that protection and empowerment of women and girls was a priority commitment. He has pledged to work towards gender parity within the UN.

Currently, a Frenchman runs peacekeeping, an American man leads political affairs and a British man is in charge of humanitarian affairs.

“We have selected a candidate who is prepared to cut past the jargon and the acronyms and the sterile briefings and get real,” US ambassador Samantha Power told the General Assembly. “He knows the only measure of our work here is whether we are or are not helping and supporting real people.”

Ban told the assembly that Guterres was well-known in diplomatic circles as a man of compassion during his decade as UN high commissioner for refugees.

"He is perhaps best known where it counts most — on the frontlines of armed conflict and humanitarian suffering," said Ban."His political instincts are those of the United Nations — cooperation for the common good, and shared responsibility for people and the planet."

Guterres won unanimous support from the Security Council during a vote last week that capped the most transparent campaign ever held at the United Nations for the top post.

The 67-year-old polyglot campaigned on a pledge to promote human rights and enact reforms within the UN system, seen as too large and too slow to respond to unfolding disasters.

His appointment comes at a time of global anxiety over the ongoing war in Syria, the refugee crisis and raging conflicts in South Sudan and Yemen.

The Security Council is deadlocked over Syria after two draft resolutions were defeated in separate votes over the weekend, one of which was vetoed by Damascus ally Russia.

French ambassador Francois Delattre has described Guterres as the "best possible captain during this stormy period" of global crises, praising him as a reformer, a unifier and a "humanist with a genuine moral compass". "Guterres has shown as head of UNHCR that he is a man who seeks human contact and is hands-on," he said.