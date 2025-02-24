Sponsored
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

FAQS ABOUT G20 SA 2025

What is the G20? And when is the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit?

The G20 is a forum that brings together leaders from developed and emerging economies to discuss critical global financial, political and social issues. Meetings of various working groups and task forces are held throughout the year, culminating in a Leaders’ Summit. The 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in Johannesburg in November.

Which countries are G20 members?

The G20 comprises two regional unions — the African Union and European Union — and 19 countries. These include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, the Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, SA, Turkey, the UK and the US.

SA holds the G20 Presidency for 2025. Why is this significant?

The G20 Presidency rotates annually among its members. This year marks the first time an African country has held the Presidency, and it gives SA the chance to steer the agenda. “This is a valuable opportunity for SA to advance efforts towards greater global economic growth and sustainable development. It is an opportunity to place the needs of Africa and the rest of the Global South more firmly on the international development agenda,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa. “Through SA’s G20 Presidency we will work to build a better Africa and a better world, and to ensure that no one is left behind.”

What will SA prioritise as G20 President?

Guided by the overarching theme of “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”, SA’s Presidency of the G20 will focus on three high-level deliverables: 1) inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, employment and reduced inequality; 2) food security; and 3) AI, data governance and innovation for sustainable development. When it comes to advocating for Africa and the Global South’s interests on the international stage, President Ramaphosa has outlined several priorities: 1) strengthening disaster resilience and response; 2) ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries; 3) mobilising finance for a just energy transition; and 4) “championing the use of critical minerals as an engine for growth and development”.

What is B20 — and how does it relate to G20?

The Business 20 (B20) is the official business engagement forum of the G20. According to B20southafrica.org, it “provides a platform for companies and business organisations to articulate their perspectives on pressing global economic and trade issues, ensuring that the voice of the business community is heard at the highest levels of international economic governance”.

Latest G20 news

National Editor's Choice

G20 leaders rally around global status quo ...

Absence of the top US diplomat did not derail the G20 foreign ministers meetings, though there were tensions

Thando Maeko
Political Reporter
Business

Heavy hitters take centre stage at B20

As South Africa kicks off a series of G20 meetings that will take over the course of this year, culminating in the ...

Khulekani Magubane
Financial reporter
Economy

Mineral beneficiation a priority for SA, Ramaphosa tells G20 meeting

Ramaphosa outlines four focus areas for SA’s G20 presidency

Kgothatso Madisa
Journalist
Companies

Working together, we can transform the South African railway network for ...

SPONSORED | Strategic public-private partnerships can unlock significant value for both passenger and freight rail, say ...

By Luvuyo Masinda and Tristan le Masne
National

UK minister at G20 says Russia ‘has little appetite for peace with Ukraine’

Britain’s David Lammy has expressed doubts about a settlement after listening to Russians in a closed-door session

By Tim Cocks
National

US treasury’s Bessent to skip G20 finance meeting in SA

The cancellation comes amid tension between US and G20 host SA

By Andrea Shalal, Katherine Jackson and Christian Kraemer

Expert views

Opinion

ZANDILE MAKHOBA: SA’s G20 presidency is a ...

South Africa’s G20 presidency: A defining moment for Africa’s economic future, writes Zandile Makhoba

By Zandile Makhoba
Opinion

ZAID MOOLA: Private sector poised to accelerate growth in Africa

This is a seminal year for South Africa and the continent as the country takes on the presidency of the G20 and hosts ...

By Zaid Moola
Opinion

NONKULULEKO NYEMBEZI: Africa’s winning trifecta: people, rocks and soil

South Africa’s B20 presidency is the continent’s moment on the global economic stage — an opportunity we must seize, ...

By Nonkululeko Nyembezi
Opinion Editor's Choice

NONKULULEKO NYEMBEZI: SA’s G20 presidency — balancing Africa’s strength ...

African nations have shown remarkable resilience and innovation amid myriad challenges

By Nonkululeko Nyembezi
Companies

The future of retail: informed, authentic and optimistic

SPONSORED | To ensure the long-term relevance of their assets, commercial property owners must understand what's ...

By José Snyders
G20 members include both developed and emerging economies.
G20 members include both developed and emerging economies.
Image: 123RF/fotographic
SA’s role as host of the 2025 G20 Summit and its associated B20 Summit presents a significant opportunity for business. As the world’s major economies gather to discuss trade, investment and sustainable development, SA will be in the spotlight. The B20 Summit, the official business engagement forum of the G20, will provide a platform for private sector leaders to influence global economic policy that drives business-friendly reforms
 Oscar Siziba, head of Coverage: Business Banking at Standard Bank SA

Popular Articles

FESTIVE SPECIAL: Subscribe to BusinessLIVE and get 6 months free

News

Standard Bank’s new digital syndicated loan management product is a game-changer

News

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight

News