FAQS ABOUT G20 SA 2025
What is the G20? And when is the 2025 G20 Leaders’ Summit?
Which countries are G20 members?
SA holds the G20 Presidency for 2025. Why is this significant?
What will SA prioritise as G20 President?
What is B20 — and how does it relate to G20?
G20 leaders rally around global status quo ...
Absence of the top US diplomat did not derail the G20 foreign ministers meetings, though there were tensions
Heavy hitters take centre stage at B20
As South Africa kicks off a series of G20 meetings that will take over the course of this year, culminating in the ...
Mineral beneficiation a priority for SA, Ramaphosa tells G20 meeting
Ramaphosa outlines four focus areas for SA’s G20 presidency
UK minister at G20 says Russia ‘has little appetite for peace with Ukraine’
Britain’s David Lammy has expressed doubts about a settlement after listening to Russians in a closed-door session
US treasury’s Bessent to skip G20 finance meeting in SA
The cancellation comes amid tension between US and G20 host SA
ZANDILE MAKHOBA: SA’s G20 presidency is a ...
South Africa’s G20 presidency: A defining moment for Africa’s economic future, writes Zandile Makhoba
ZAID MOOLA: Private sector poised to accelerate growth in Africa
This is a seminal year for South Africa and the continent as the country takes on the presidency of the G20 and hosts ...
NONKULULEKO NYEMBEZI: Africa’s winning trifecta: people, rocks and soil
South Africa’s B20 presidency is the continent’s moment on the global economic stage — an opportunity we must seize, ...
NONKULULEKO NYEMBEZI: SA’s G20 presidency — balancing Africa’s strength ...
African nations have shown remarkable resilience and innovation amid myriad challenges
SA’s role as host of the 2025 G20 Summit and its associated B20 Summit presents a significant opportunity for business. As the world’s major economies gather to discuss trade, investment and sustainable development, SA will be in the spotlight. The B20 Summit, the official business engagement forum of the G20, will provide a platform for private sector leaders to influence global economic policy that drives business-friendly reformsOscar Siziba, head of Coverage: Business Banking at Standard Bank SA