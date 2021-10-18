News / Latest News SA finally breaks its silence on protests in Eswatini Government urges security forces in the neighbouring country to exercise restraint and uphold its constitution B L Premium

SA has finally broken its silence after weeks of protests in Eswatini that have seen transport, telecommunications and schooling suspended in that country.

Opposition political parties and civic organisations in Eswatini are demanding political and economic reforms and an end to King Mswati III’s absolute rule. In response, the Eswatini government has used heavy-handed tactics to suppress dissent, leaving the groupings to call on SA and other countries in the region to intervene...