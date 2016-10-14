The EFF, UDM and COPE on Friday applied to the North Gauteng High Court to be an intervening party in opposing an attempt by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen to interdict the public protector from releasing her report on state capture.

The court was due hear an application by Van Rooyen, who approached the court to stop Thuli Madonsela from issuing her preliminary findings.

In an affidavit filed to the court‚ EFF leader Julius Malema says the only reason Van Rooyen made the application was to prevent Madonsela from releasing her report.

Malema told the court in papers that if the report were not released on Friday‚ there was a "real risk it may be shelved" and that "it may never see the light of day".

"An interdict prohibiting the release of the report is comparable to a permanent stay of an investigation and prosecution‚" the EFF leader said.

The main crux of Van Rooyen’s argument is that Madonsela gave him only 48 hours to respond to the allegations made against him.

President Jacob Zuma‚ who also announced his intention to interdict Madonsela‚ has also said he had insufficient time to respond to allegations against him.

"If they are finalised and published‚ the findings of the public protector will have been made without providing me with a reasonable opportunity to be heard‚ in conflict with my rights in terms of the Constitution‚ the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act and the Public Protector Act‚" Van Rooyen said.

Madonsela had asked Van Rooyen if the Guptas knew about his appointment as finance minister beforehand and whether he frequently visited the Guptas’ Saxonworld residence.

She also asked Van Rooyen about the two controversial advisers he arrived with at Treasury a day after he was appointed finance minister last December.

"Either Mr Whitely or Mr Bobat‚ under your direction or control‚ asked a member of National Treasury for information on the SAA Airbus swap deal‚ amongst others‚" Madonsela said in a letter to Van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen said he needed a reasonable opportunity to "consider allegations and evidence against me‚ prepare myself and make representations regarding such allegations".

The matter was to be heard at 10 am.

TMG Digital