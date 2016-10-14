BUSINESS DAY TV: Timing of Gordhan charges bemuses analysts

Lesiba Mothata, the chief economist at Investment Solutions, discusses the economic implications of the fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, two weeks ahead of his medium-term budget speech and two months before ratings agencies review the country’s creditworthiness; Lawson Naidoo, the executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, discusses the timing of the charges and whether the National Prosecuting Authority is acting in good faith and independently.

BUSINESS DAY TV: The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is going after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan for signing off on an irregular early retirement process at the South African Revenue Service. This all comes after what Team SA has billed as a successful trip to New York where investors were assured of the stability of the country’s economic and political environment.

Joining us in the News Leader studio to unpack the NPA’s move is Lesiba Mothata, who is the chief economist at Investment Solutions, and on the line from Cape Town is Lawson Naidoo, from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

Lesiba I’ll start with you … everything seemed to be going along quite calmly. We had that investor road show last week which appeared to have gone down quite well with New York investors. Were you surprised at what happened today, that it hasn’t gone away and that the finance minister is still being targeted?

LESIBA MOTHATA: It was surprising because we had issues about this before the trip and they’ve allowed the minister to, out in a public sphere so to speak, to represent a house with his particular view, which has now been all eroded and a different voice is beginning to talk. This is problematic because we’re getting all very conflicting news from the same house. The government, even the ruling party, is one house and it’s undesired when we get many different conflicting views in this sense. Because international investors who have been good to SA to some degree, they continue to buy bonds, they have sold some equities, but there’s a strong demand for bonds in SA, they have a right to know exactly what the truth is and what’s happening around this ministry. This is just not really desired, it ekes, it erodes, and it chips on confidence. Business confidence is weak, consumer confidence is weak and now we’re chipping on that investor confidence, which is not good.

BDTV: Because it’s hard to make sense of it all, so Lawson let’s bring you into the conversation at this point. Is this just more of a bit of political mischief, as the finance minister has referred to it, or is there a real and warranted justification to what we’re seeing unfold here, and the summons being issued?

LAWSON NAIDOO: For me it really speaks of the undermining of the institution of democratic governance in SA. The Hawks and the NPA, in particular. They seem to be pursuing a political agenda in regard to these charges against minister Pravin Gordhan. These issues have been in the domain for quite some time and the timing of these charges brings into question whether there is an ulterior political motive behind it coming as it does just after Gordhan has returned from an international tour trying to reassure investors that the South African economy is on the right track and coming as it does just two weeks before he is due to release the medium-term budget policy statement and we will recall that earlier this year, questions were presented to him on the eve of his budget vote in February. So it really does call into question the integrity and independence of the Hawks, and now the independence and integrity of the NPA.

BDTV: Lawson we did have the NPA boss Shaun Abrahams today at his press conference denying any political interference and also saying that the NPA is acting within its constitutional mandate by issuing this summons, I suppose, for the minister to appear in court on November 2. Is it within his constitutional mandate?

LN: The Constitution requires the NPA to exercise its mandate without fear, favour or prejudice and Abrahams can say as many times as he likes that he is doing so, acting independently. But he will ultimately be judged on his action. And whereas he has used every tool in the book to prevent the 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering to be instituted against President Jacob Zuma, he has jumped at the first opportunity to lay a very flimsy charge against Minister Gordhan on something that in my opinion I’m not even sure constitutes a criminal offence and yet the highest echelons of the criminal justice system have been thrown at Minister Gordhan for what at most might be an administrative oversight.

BDTV: Lesiba, all of this playing out and it comes at a cost to the economy, not only because of the reaction we saw by the markets today, whether it be on the bond market scene, the equity space, by our banks or the rand, but it also puts at the forefront a distraction, when you’ve got leaders needing to focus on building this economy up again.

LM: Indeed and we are also having students rioting. There’s a need for funding to be sourced. There is just angst that has ensued in the country. Now all of a sudden we’re not feeling all that happy about the prospects going forward. The budget is an important document in a year that we look at, this one will give an outlook for the next five years which is an important horizon and it needs to be dealt with, with the utmost excellence, which it has been over the last 20 years. And now one wonders whether there will be detail that is inconsistent with what we’ve seen in the last 20 years and it leaves investors worried about the outcome and they’ll be much more punitive when it does eventually arrive.

BDTV: Lawson do you perhaps see this as a revenge attack … we do have the outgoing Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, releasing a preliminary report into state capture on Friday, and you did talk about the timing of this. Do you think there’s a coincidence there?

LN: The timing of these charges, given that they’ve been in the making for such a long time, that they come at this particular point in time does raise concerns about the timing and whether they are not being designed to hide other issues that overshadow other issues that are currently taking place, including the investigation by the public protector into the allegations of state capture. And it is for that reason that we believe that the NPA and in his press briefing today, Advocate Abrahams, spoke at length about the rogue unit within the NPA and yet the charges that he announced at the end of his press briefing had nothing at all to do with that, which suggests that they have no evidence of any improper conduct at this point in time with regards to the rogue unit. And he merely used that as a smoke screen to proffer these charges of fraud against the finance minister in relation to the early retirement of Ivan Pillay.