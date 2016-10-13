WATCH: Why Gordhan won’t go down easily
PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma has upped the stakes in his bid to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, and this week on Editing Allowed, Business Day editor-in-chief Peter Bruce and the panel of editors ask why Zuma always seems to be away when things are about to blow up.
On Tuesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that Gordhan had been summonsed to appear in court on November 2, on fraud charges in relation to the pension payout approved to former South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Ivan Pillay.
"It’s the final stand of the endgame. He’s got to guarantee his future. The key to that was always capturing key state institutions," said Business Day politics editor Natasha Marrian. She said it all related to the ANC’s succession race, and that Zuma wanted to ensure that whoever succeeded him as president of the party would still be able to do his bidding.
Gordhan has made it clear that he will serve as long as the President wants him to, but the ANC could put pressure on him to resign on the basis of a Mangaung resolution made in 2012, said Business Times editor Ron Derby. "That’s the excuse he (Zuma) is going to use. In Mangaung 2012, they said ministers that are facing any court action have to remove themselves," he said.
Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha agreed that this was the likely scenario, and statements by the ANC Youth League further cemented this belief.
"Already yesterday the ANC Youth League said Pravin Gordhan should stand aside because he is now an accused on a serious case of fraud. You know the ANC Youth League, it first tells us what’s going to happen and then it does happen indeed."
Mantshantsha said Zuma’s absence from the country was suspiciously convenient.
"The President is sitting nicely in Nairobi; he knows that his people will deal with the finance minister. What people did not notice is that the first time Berning Ntlemeza sent that letter saying present yourself, Jacob Zuma had left the country 12 hours prior. On Tuesday, when Shaun Abrahams made that announcement, Jacob Zuma had again left the country 12 hours prior."
Business Day editor Tim Cohen said Zuma would rather be absent because the stakes were high and he was afraid of facing the fall-out. The timing of the charges, two weeks before the medium-term budget policy statement, was also suspicious, Cohen said.
Despite this, Gordhan was unlikely to voluntarily leave his position as finance minister. "I don’t think he’s going to jump. I think he’s going to force the President to kick him out. He wants it clear that the responsibility for his ousting lies with the President and not with the legal process," Cohen said.
Cohen believed that the charges against Gordhan were baseless and would be difficult to prosecute.
The charges against Gordhan sparked an outcry from the public, business and opposition parties alike. ANC heavyweights, including Ahmed Kathrada and Max Sisulu, have vowed to support Gordhan in court.
But one voice that SA is missing is that of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa. "Where is Cyril, where has the courage gone and how can he not say something?" asked Bruce.
In part 2, the panel discussed Ramaphosa’s disappointing silence and why Eskom was suddenly the front-runner in the nuclear programme, and also looked at two different models suggested to deal with Fees Must Fall.
• Editing Allowed airs on Business Day TV channel 412
Please login or register to comment.