WATCH: Why Gordhan won’t go down easily

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma has upped the stakes in his bid to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, and this week on Editing Allowed, Business Day editor-in-chief Peter Bruce and the panel of editors ask why Zuma always seems to be away when things are about to blow up.

On Tuesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that Gordhan had been summonsed to appear in court on November 2, on fraud charges in relation to the pension payout approved to former South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Ivan Pillay.

"It’s the final stand of the endgame. He’s got to guarantee his future. The key to that was always capturing key state institutions," said Business Day politics editor Natasha Marrian. She said it all related to the ANC’s succession race, and that Zuma wanted to ensure that whoever succeeded him as president of the party would still be able to do his bidding.

Gordhan has made it clear that he will serve as long as the President wants him to, but the ANC could put pressure on him to resign on the basis of a Mangaung resolution made in 2012, said Business Times editor Ron Derby. "That’s the excuse he (Zuma) is going to use. In Mangaung 2012, they said ministers that are facing any court action have to remove themselves," he said.

Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha agreed that this was the likely scenario, and statements by the ANC Youth League further cemented this belief.

"Already yesterday the ANC Youth League said Pravin Gordhan should stand aside because he is now an accused on a serious case of fraud. You know the ANC Youth League, it first tells us what’s going to happen and then it does happen indeed."