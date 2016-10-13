The City of Johannesburg says it will be forced to impose water shedding if residents continue to ignore restrictions.

Speaking at a media briefing held at Johannesburg Water’s head office‚ the city’s member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services, Anthony Still, said the municipality would be pushed to implement level-3 water restrictions.

"This is not play time. This serious … we‚ Water Affairs and Rand Water, mean it. We really want some sort of public consciousness to start to grow that it’s actually not clever to disregard these [level-2] restrictions‚" Still said.

He added that: "The immediate consequences are more severe restrictions by Johannesburg Water until the full reduction by 15% in water demand is achieved and maintained".

Still said the only way to make residents adhere to restrictions was to get the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department involved in issuing fines at a flat rate of R1‚000.

"There is a fine we can give but it must also be shaming. So what we are appealing for is that residents get involved with telling their neighbours and friends who are disregarding this, that [this] is actually not on board, and reporting them so that we can up the rate of fines." he said.

At least 40% of water in Gauteng is used for gardening purposes‚ according to officials‚ and is a key issue the city wants to clamp down on. Still said he had received calls from members of the public who complained about big companies‚ schools and malls that watered their gardens, despite the water restrictions.

Still warned that if restrictions were not adhered to‚ stricter level-3 measures would have to be implemented.

The cities of Tshwane‚ Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni were enforcing water restrictions and penalties as the country battled an enduring drought.

TMG Digital