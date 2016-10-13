The University of Cape Town (UCT) has laid a charge with the South African Police Service (SAPS) after a group of about 70 protesters allegedly broke through the door into the offices of the Campus Protection Services (CPS) on Wednesday.

They are alleged to have intimidated staff members, forcing them to vacate their workspaces.

"One member of the group‚ who could be identified and appeared to be the leader of the group and was making demands on their behalf‚ was arrested by SAPS. UCT is attempting to identify other individuals that were part of this group‚ who may have committed unlawful actions‚ so that action can also be taken against them‚" the university said.

It said the charges included malicious damage to property‚ housebreaking and intimidation.

This was the second consecutive day that a group of protesters‚ under the leadership of the same person‚ entered UCT offices to remove workers from their jobs‚ the university said.

"UCT laid this charge because it cannot allow unlawful action that is targeted against staff members and has a responsibility to ensure that their rights to a safe working environment are protected.

"The actions of the protesters were in direct contravention of a specific agreement made between protesting students and the university’s executive that CPS officers are a critical service and should be able to continue to work. The alleged actions taken by the protesters contravened this agreement‚" the university said.

The action by UCT comes as 26-year-old Byron Dick appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, for allegedly taking part in the torching of a security control room at the Bellville campus of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Three security guards‚ feeling threatened by protesting students who had surrounded the building‚ were trapped in the burning office and left for dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A supervisor came to their rescue‚ pulling them free. One of the guards had lacerations on his head after being struck by a stone. All three were treated for smoke inhalation.

Dick will remain in custody until his next appearance on October 20. He was supported by about 40 students, who gathered at the court and were watched closely by police in the dock.

Dick appeared startled by the crowded public gallery and briefly spoke in barely audible Afrikaans when questioned by the court.

A Fees Must Fall leader said outside the court that Dick had resisted their previous efforts to recruit him into their ranks at CPUT.

Some of the 12 students who were arrested after the campus violence were being held at Pollsmoor Prison.

University spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the main administration building and the security office at the campus had been torched during the incident on Wednesday morning.

A Tshwane University of Technology student protester has been injured in an altercation with a security guard in Pretoria. Initial reports that the guard had fired live ammunition were then contradicted by students‚ who said it was a pellet gun. Police were investigating.

Meanwhile‚ 36 University of Fort Hare students were due to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on charges of public violence on Thursday.

With Aron Hyman

TMG Digital