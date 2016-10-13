SA is facing a steady erosion of constitutional principles, says Manuel
Trevor Manuel says SA is facing leadership deficiencies that are leading to a ‘descent in the national conversation’
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel on Thursday described the fraud charges hanging over Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan as “reckless”, especially coming when SA is facing leadership deficiencies that are leading to a “descent in the national conversation” and a move away from constitutional principles.
At the same time, many sections of SA were failing to adequately face up to the question of national identity, with those on either side of the debate being increasingly intolerant, said Manuel in an address to a Business Day-Financial Mail re-launch soiree in Johannesburg.
He said SA was facing a steady erosion of constitutional principles, and “those incapable of understanding this should step aside”.
Amid a dismal year for the South African political economy, the March 31 judgment reaffirming the powers of the Public Protector stood out, Manuel said.
President Jacob Zuma had failed to respect the powers of a Chapter 9 institution, while parliament, in failing to exercise oversight, had continued to fail to reflect on this deficiency, he said.
“We have not yet fully digested the import of the constitutional court judgment finding significant failure in the other two tiers of government,” he said.
“I don’t think we are in a low scale constitutional crisis … when you have one arm of government saying the two other arms have failed, that is a deep crisis,” he said, adding that this extended more generally, such as the roles and responsibilities of state officials, including ministers.
when you have one arm of government saying the two other arms have failed, that is a deep crisis,
Manuel ventured into the controversial statement by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane that cabinet had resolved to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into the decision by SA’s big banks to terminate their relationships with Gupta-owned company Oakbay Investments.
However, Zwane’s statement – made in his capacity as chairman of a ministerial task team that looked into the decision by banks to sever ties with the Gupta family – was quickly repudiated by the Presidency, which said it did not reflect the view of the Cabinet.
“If the Minister of Mineral Resources wanted to lead a team to look at the banking sector, that needs be published in the government gazette,” Manuel said. “What we have seen is a flagrant disregard for the constitution,” said Manuel, who also warned against blaming all of SA’s problems on one person.
“I happen to be of the view that many of our problems are far more systemic than a focus on a single individual; the reason why I … am talking about the national conversation,” he said.
Manuel appealed for a reinvigorated “national conversation”, with one of the first questions being “How far have we fallen as a country?”
He said that, although SA was a constitutional democracy, the constitution was only meant to serve as an “incomplete bridge” between SA’s past, and future development.
“The national project is both complex and exceedingly incomplete, and the struggle at the centre is for national identity,” Manuel said. “The fees must fall campaign is one of the starkest reminders of the incompleteness of that bridge. We are not finding each other through these struggles… we are witnessing the ongoing razing of institutions of higher learning and intolerance of other views.”
Please login or register to comment.