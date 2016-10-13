SA is facing a steady erosion of constitutional principles, says Manuel

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel on Thursday described the fraud charges hanging over Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan as “reckless”, especially coming when SA is facing leadership deficiencies that are leading to a “descent in the national conversation” and a move away from constitutional principles.

At the same time, many sections of SA were failing to adequately face up to the question of national identity, with those on either side of the debate being increasingly intolerant, said Manuel in an address to a Business Day-Financial Mail re-launch soiree in Johannesburg.

He said SA was facing a steady erosion of constitutional principles, and “those incapable of understanding this should step aside”.

Amid a dismal year for the South African political economy, the March 31 judgment reaffirming the powers of the Public Protector stood out, Manuel said.