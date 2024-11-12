AfCFTA must boost intra-African export levels

Discussing the introduction of the AfCFTA Agreement at the conference, the panel members said in contrast to intra-Africa trade, which accounted for about 16% of Africa’s total exports, levels of bloc trading had reached 55% in Asia, 49% in North America, and 63% in countries in the European Union.

Given these statistics, it was highlighted that the AfCFTA Agreement should be leveraged to position African products more relevantly across global and intra-African markets.

A significant factor delaying this progress is Africa’s failure to become economically complex by using its available products to develop products that can open opportunities in new fields. The principle of economic complexity, mastered in developed countries, has enabled countries such as the US to create and export products based on oil for more than a century.

Nigeria, which also has access to oil, has not taken the step into complexity. As a result, the country is importing petroleum jelly; a product that could easily be locally produced. The same problem exists in many African markets where, for decades, beneficiation of raw materials has not occurred.

Covid-19 has been another limiting factor for African trade, and the continent is still recovering from the pandemic’s impact, while many parts still grapple with the economic damage it inflicted. At the same time, Africa still suffers the effects of having to shoulder a disproportionate disease burden compared to other continents.

Despite the disease burden, the continent still imports most of its healthcare supplies, and its trade deficit continues to increase. Rectifying this situation and providing for a more significant portion of its own healthcare requirements would greatly support the continent in its effort to become “healthier” at a lower cost, saving precious foreign currency and promoting competitive growth through intra-African and global trade.

The panel affirmed that three conditions must be present for trade to improve welfare levels and fulfil the mission of leveraging intra-African and global trade to reduce poverty and increase employment among participating nations.

The first of these is financial development. When domestic private credit extension as a share of GDP reaches 18%, trade begins to reduce poverty. Education is the second factor. A better-educated labour force translates into enhanced capabilities and productivity.

The third factor is governance. Though trade oils the machinery of growth, research has shown that in countries with higher levels of sound governance in all sectors of society, trade is far more effective at reducing poverty.

In practical terms, promoting intra-African trade and global exports of African goods means connecting buyers and sellers so that markets can be explored, and products and services can be evaluated and adopted.