Africa has the agricultural potential to feed all its people

Despite its abundant fertile land, Africa is importing food. In 2021 alone the continent received more than R68bn in farm products from international sources.

Though one could rationalise these imports by pointing to increased urbanisation and the continent’s rapidly growing cities, the fact remains that Africa has 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land and the unrealised capacity to become a global agricultural powerhouse.

At the recent Standard Bank Africa Unlocked conference in Cape Town, it was pointed out that Africa, rather than beneficiating and adding value to what it produces, continues to export raw materials and import finished items produced with those raw materials. This is costing the continent jobs and much-needed foreign income.

An example is Ghana, the second-largest global producer of cocoa beans, which exported an estimated 494,100 metric tonnes of the product in 2022, much of which is processed into chocolate in Switzerland.

