Africa must embrace climate-change challenges and usher in new agricultural era

As climate change sweeps the globe, unleashing extreme weather events, Africa, being a continent where economies are dominated by agriculture, finds itself at a crossroads. It faces a future where the investment required for adapting to climate change and building resilience is still a crucial challenge.

Africa is particularly vulnerable to droughts, floods and other climate-related extreme events, with climate change already disrupting traditional agricultural practices and threatening food security.

Farmers and food producers across the continent must contend with the adaptation, transition and physical risks that climate change poses to realise the full benefits of sustainable agricultural practices. Transitioning is hampered by a lack of access to important resources such as finance, infrastructure, improved climate-resilient inputs, and technologies that support efficiencies throughout the value chain.

Thousands of African farmers face a dilemma when it comes to climate change. They must remain financially viable, yet in some cases find that, owing to the cost of transitioning, they cannot achieve this if they try to move away from conventional farming methods.

There are many modern technologies that allow farmers to adapt to climate change. These include precision agricultural techniques using drought-resistant seeds, remote sensors, production-enhancing data, and smart equipment and machinery, all of which are commonplace in many developed countries, but still remain out of the financial reach of thousands of African farmers.

Given the present situation and the possibility of added transition risk, farmers might face an export market crisis, such as the one being triggered by the EU. This developed market is demanding more climate-related trade regulations, such as traceability and additional green certification, that many African farmers cannot provide, but which will result in a new holistic approach to African agriculture.

Action must extend across all levels of society and involve stakeholders ranging from governments to organised agriculture bodies, development institutions, financial institutions, farmers, and agriculture value-chain players.

Poor infrastructure — such as roads, storage facilities and unsuitable transport and logistics systems — needs to be addressed. These hinder the distribution of agricultural produce, affect quality, increase waste, and make it difficult for producers to access markets, improve efficiencies and obtain fair prices for their crops.

As awareness of the importance of regenerative agriculture grows, improved access to education, research and training on climate-smart agricultural methods will be required, as these will assist farmers in moving from conventional agricultural practices to more sustainable and restorative models.

The increasing number of farmers attending Standard Bank-supported regenerative agriculture events shows these requirements are necessary and becoming an important component of the agriculture sector.

Coupled with this is growing awareness by consumers of the dangers of climate change, as a result of which they are demanding that food be produced more organically, with fewer chemicals and pesticides, and according to more sustainable farming styles.