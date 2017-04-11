WATCH: Is nuclear energy a viable option for Africa?

Picture: REUTERS/PETR JOSEK
One of the major stumbling blocks to Africa's success is its ongoing energy crisis. So how do we fix it? This week's episode of Africa Inc takes a look at nuclear as a viable option.
Alishia Seckam hosts the debate with her guests: Dr Kelvin Kemm, the CEO of Nuclear Africa; Knox Msebenzi, the managing director of the Nuclear Industry Association of South Africa and nuclear power consultant Andrew Kenny.
She also gets Eskom's take on the nuclear power plans that South Africa has put forward with the company's chief nuclear officer, Dave Nicholls.
• Africa Inc airs on Business Day TV channel 412
