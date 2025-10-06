Four urgent priorities to reimagine African cities as engines of inclusion and growth

By 2063, Africa’s cities will host an additional one billion people. Yet today, 23 of the continent’s 54 countries remain low-income, with more than 80% of urban jobs in the informal sector. For millions, this means a lifetime of piecemeal work, inadequate housing, and limited access to basic services like water, sanitation, and electricity. For young people growing up in slums, hope itself is stifled, making education, training, and stable employment feel out of reach.

While African youth are celebrated for their resilience and innovation, their potential is undermined by unreliable infrastructure, poor schools and healthcare, and few political platforms. Climate change adds another threat: 70% of African cities are highly vulnerable, and the poorest suffer most when floods or disasters strike. City governments often lack resources and authority, reacting to crises instead of planning for the future. This reactive cycle deepens vulnerability.

A key challenge is governance. Despite the African Union’s (AU) 2014 charter on decentralisation, only eight states have ratified it. Many national governments resist empowering cities, fearing that slum populations historically aligned with opposition parties pose political risks. The result is underfunded, weak city administrations unable to plan effectively.

How history shapes today

The roots of Africa’s urban crisis stretch back to colonialism. Cities were designed with modern European-style cores for colonists, separated from areas for indigenous populations. Post-independence governments not only inherited this spatial inequality but often reinforced it. A new political elite entrenched unequal investment, creating middle-class enclaves surrounded by sprawling informal settlements.

Post-colonial leaders also prioritised agriculture over cities, framing urbanisation as unnatural. Anti-colonial movements tied freedom to land ownership and farming, sidelining urban policy. The focus on primary sectors like agriculture and mining entrenched economic dependence on global markets, limiting African autonomy.

Complicated land tenure systems, often controlled by traditional authorities, made urban investment even harder. By the late 1970s, economic crises and authoritarian governance worsened the situation. The 1980s brought debt, structural adjustment programmes, and austerity imposed by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Instead of driving growth, these policies deepened poverty, coinciding with rapid urbanisation. Two decades of lost development left African cities unprepared for today’s demographic pressures.

Breaking the cycle

Despite these challenges, the future is not lost. With two-thirds of Africa’s urban infrastructure still to be built, there is a chance to reimagine cities as engines of inclusion and growth. But this requires deliberate action.

First, Africa needs spatially aware policies that prioritise integrated infrastructure, housing, transport, energy, water, and digital connectivity aligned with economic opportunities. Strong, empowered local governments are essential to drive this change, working with citizens and businesses to create thriving, sustainable cities.