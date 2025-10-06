Four urgent priorities to reimagine African cities as engines of inclusion and growth
Bold reforms are needed to transform Africa’s overstretched cities into sustainable hubs that can support its rapidly growing population
By 2063, Africa’s cities will host an additional one billion people. Yet today, 23 of the continent’s 54 countries remain low-income, with more than 80% of urban jobs in the informal sector. For millions, this means a lifetime of piecemeal work, inadequate housing, and limited access to basic services like water, sanitation, and electricity. For young people growing up in slums, hope itself is stifled, making education, training, and stable employment feel out of reach.
While African youth are celebrated for their resilience and innovation, their potential is undermined by unreliable infrastructure, poor schools and healthcare, and few political platforms. Climate change adds another threat: 70% of African cities are highly vulnerable, and the poorest suffer most when floods or disasters strike. City governments often lack resources and authority, reacting to crises instead of planning for the future. This reactive cycle deepens vulnerability.
A key challenge is governance. Despite the African Union’s (AU) 2014 charter on decentralisation, only eight states have ratified it. Many national governments resist empowering cities, fearing that slum populations historically aligned with opposition parties pose political risks. The result is underfunded, weak city administrations unable to plan effectively.
How history shapes today
The roots of Africa’s urban crisis stretch back to colonialism. Cities were designed with modern European-style cores for colonists, separated from areas for indigenous populations. Post-independence governments not only inherited this spatial inequality but often reinforced it. A new political elite entrenched unequal investment, creating middle-class enclaves surrounded by sprawling informal settlements.
Post-colonial leaders also prioritised agriculture over cities, framing urbanisation as unnatural. Anti-colonial movements tied freedom to land ownership and farming, sidelining urban policy. The focus on primary sectors like agriculture and mining entrenched economic dependence on global markets, limiting African autonomy.
Complicated land tenure systems, often controlled by traditional authorities, made urban investment even harder. By the late 1970s, economic crises and authoritarian governance worsened the situation. The 1980s brought debt, structural adjustment programmes, and austerity imposed by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Instead of driving growth, these policies deepened poverty, coinciding with rapid urbanisation. Two decades of lost development left African cities unprepared for today’s demographic pressures.
Breaking the cycle
Despite these challenges, the future is not lost. With two-thirds of Africa’s urban infrastructure still to be built, there is a chance to reimagine cities as engines of inclusion and growth. But this requires deliberate action.
First, Africa needs spatially aware policies that prioritise integrated infrastructure, housing, transport, energy, water, and digital connectivity aligned with economic opportunities. Strong, empowered local governments are essential to drive this change, working with citizens and businesses to create thriving, sustainable cities.
Second, regulatory reform must enable innovation. Agenda 2063, the AU’s blueprint for transformation, sets an ambitious vision for equitable, people-centred development. To achieve it, sustainable urbanism must be at the core of Pan-Africanism. That means reframing challenges like affordable housing and fostering innovation in finance, design, and citizen participation.
Third, local innovation must lead. With much of the built environment yet to come, Africa has an opportunity to create ecosystems around sustainable construction, indigenous knowledge, and alternative building materials. Instead of copying models like Dubai or Shanghai, cities should develop approaches rooted in African contexts.
Fourth, governance reform is critical. Transparency and accountability must be non-negotiable. Top-down decision-making and entrenched bureaucracies must give way to distributed leadership. Universities, think tanks, social movements, businesses, and citizens all need to be part of urban innovation ecosystems.
Green shoots and a north star
Examples of innovation already exist in African cities, from youth-led tech solutions to community-driven housing models. These should not be treated as isolated successes but integrated into broader learning networks. By connecting and scaling such efforts, cities can accelerate change.
Agenda 2063 offers a guiding vision to eradicate poverty and achieve equitable transformation. But realising this requires courage from leaders to devolve power, invest in cities, and embrace transparency. It also requires citizens to demand accountability and inclusive governance.
Time is running out
Africa’s demographic future is urban, inevitable, and already underway. By 2063, another billion people will have arrived in its cities. If current trends persist, millions more will face slum living, exclusion, and vulnerability. But with bold, coordinated reforms, Africa can seize this moment to build dynamic, sustainable, and inclusive cities.
The task is urgent. The next generation cannot wait. As Agenda 2063 reminds us, this is not just policy, it is an obligation to our children and the billion more who will inherit Africa’s cities of tomorrow.
Africa’s urban future is unstoppable; the demographic tide is already here. The choice is between crisis and opportunity. Without reform, millions will face deepening poverty and exclusion. But with bold action, African cities can become global models of sustainable, inclusive development. Time is short, but the path forward is clear.
This article is adapted from one originally published in An Unstoppable Force: A Cityscapes Magazine and Urban2063 Special Report. Click here to read the full publication.
This article was sponsored by Urban2063, a coalition that puts sustainable urbanisation at the centre of Africa’s structural transformation. Anchored in Agenda 2063, it brings together 13 organisations working to ensure the continent's cities become drivers of growth, resilience, and equity.