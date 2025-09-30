News

Here are the fuel prices for October

Petrol to rise slightly; diesel will cost less

30 September 2025 - 14:48
by Motor News Reporter
Diesel drivers benefit from decreases up to 10c a litre. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Petrol prices are set to increase slightly in October while diesel will cost less, minister of mineral and petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe has announced.

From midnight the price of 93 unleaded petrol rises by 1c/l and 95 unleaded increases by 8c. Diesel (0.05% sulphur content) decreases by 10c and 0.005% sulphur-content diesel by 8c.

Illuminating paraffin will drop by 11c.

The latest monthly price adjustments are based on shifts in international fuel prices and the rand's appreciation against the dollar to R17.49/$ from R17.73/$.

The prices include a 6.1 c/l increase (from 299.5c/l to 305.6c/l) in the price structures of petrol to accommodate the wage increase for forecourt employees, in line with a pay increase agreement signed on August 23.

New fuel prices (per litre):

Inland

93 unleaded — R21.48
95 unleaded — R21.63
Diesel 0.05% — R19.34
Diesel 0.005% — R19.39

Coast

93 unleaded — R20.69
95 unleaded — R20.80
Diesel 0.05% — R18.51
Diesel 0.005% — R18.63

