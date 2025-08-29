The 2025 Cesa Aon Engineering Excellence Awards, held in Johannesburg in August, are the pinnacle of recognition in the engineering industry, honouring winners across multiple categories – from groundbreaking mega-projects to young engineers – recognising the vision, skill and teamwork of consulting engineers across the country
Browse through the stories below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Cesa Awards celebrate engineering industry’s finest
Innovation that's helping to build a better SA
The 2025 Cesa Aon Engineering Excellence Awards, held in Johannesburg in August, are the pinnacle of recognition in the engineering industry, honouring winners across multiple categories – from groundbreaking mega-projects to young engineers – recognising the vision, skill and teamwork of consulting engineers across the country
Browse through the stories below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
Unpacked: G20 SA 2025
Seamless Africa 2025: shaping the future of digital commerce
27 years of proven impact: Aid for Aids sets the gold standard in HIV managed ...
The art of giving: SA’s wealthiest are rethinking the idea of legacy
These are SA’s seven most hijacked vehicles