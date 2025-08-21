27 years of proven impact: Aid for Aids sets the gold standard in HIV managed care

For nearly three decades, Aid for Aids (AfA), an AfroCentric Group subsidiary, has been the vanguard of HIV management in SA, transforming lives, and strengthening health systems.

From its beginnings in 1998 to emerging as Africa’s largest private HIV management programme, AfA has delivered unequalled clinical outcomes, holistic patient management, and strategic healthcare innovations.

To mark 27 years of AfA’s legacy, here’s a closer look at how the programme has become a gold standard in HIV management and a beacon of continuity, innovation, and proven impact.

Legacy of transformation

Established when HIV typically meant progression to Aids and severe illness, AfA shifted the prognosis for hundreds of thousands.

AfA was intended as a funding solution for doctor appointments and antiretroviral treatment (ART), but has evolved into a comprehensive programme covering prevention, education, patient adherence coaching, and complex chronic disease management.