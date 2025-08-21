27 years of proven impact: Aid for Aids sets the gold standard in HIV managed care
With a 93.6% viral suppression rate, Aid for Aids delivers results that save lives while strengthening SA’s healthcare system
For nearly three decades, Aid for Aids (AfA), an AfroCentric Group subsidiary, has been the vanguard of HIV management in SA, transforming lives, and strengthening health systems.
From its beginnings in 1998 to emerging as Africa’s largest private HIV management programme, AfA has delivered unequalled clinical outcomes, holistic patient management, and strategic healthcare innovations.
To mark 27 years of AfA’s legacy, here’s a closer look at how the programme has become a gold standard in HIV management and a beacon of continuity, innovation, and proven impact.
Legacy of transformation
Established when HIV typically meant progression to Aids and severe illness, AfA shifted the prognosis for hundreds of thousands.
AfA was intended as a funding solution for doctor appointments and antiretroviral treatment (ART), but has evolved into a comprehensive programme covering prevention, education, patient adherence coaching, and complex chronic disease management.
Currently, AfA oversees about 250,000 lives with over 541,000 lifetime members. The sustained loyalty of many clients since 1998 emphasises AfA’s lasting influence and its commitment to cultivating strong professional relationships.
Quick facts
• 99.3% of AfA patients are on ART.
• 93.6% virally suppressed — exceeding global benchmarks.
• 250,000 current lives managed.
• 27 years of data-driven insights to refine treatment protocols.
• PMR Africa Diamond Award Winner for HIV Disease Management (2019–2024).
Strategic partners
AfA’s model brings together funders, doctors, pathology laboratories, pharmacists, and patients to co-ordinate key steps in the process.
Generally, AfA provides an example of a health solution designed for resource-limited settings. The outcomes, cost-effectiveness, and scalability of AfA’s approach make it an ideal partner for existing medical schemes, providing continuous support for their beneficiaries. Its HIV management programme is associated with reductions in long-term healthcare expenditures.
AfA isn’t just about treatment — it’s about ensuring long-term health resilience for patients and the healthcare systemMaria Rambauli, AfA GM
AfA’s management offers significant economic benefits, easing the financial burden from the public sector and corporates. With recent global funding reductions, AfA’s role is pivotal, safeguarding continuity of care and national health resilience.
“AfA isn’t just about treatment — it’s about ensuring long-term health resilience for patients and the healthcare system,” says Maria Rambauli, AfA GM.
With a 93.6% viral suppression rate, AfA plays a critical role in SA’s journey towards achieving the Undetectable Equals Untransmittable (U=U) objective. With global HIV funding cuts straining public health systems, AfA’s private sector model ensures continuous care, demonstrating the private sector’s critical complementary role.
The AfA programme is aligned with UNAids’ revised 2025 targets, known as 95-95-95 targets, aimed at drastically reducing HIV prevalence and transmission. It seeks, by 2025, to have:
- 95% of people living with HIV know their HIV status;
- 95% of those diagnosed with HIV start ART; and
- 95% of those on ART achieve viral suppression.
Achieving these targets is critical to reducing new infections, improving health outcomes for those living with HIV, and advancing towards ending Aids as a public health threat by 2030. AfA’s data-driven approach and collaborations with clinicians and the private sector aim to ensure SA stays on track to achieve this end.
Through strategic positioning, it has played a crucial role in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the health system, particularly in the face of changing funding landscapes, and ultimately contributing to national health resilience. AfA’s initiatives have alleviated the burdens faced by public sector healthcare, leading to notable cost savings, and by enabling individuals to stay economically active, and helping sustain families and communities.
Clinical excellence and innovation
AfA distinguishes itself by clinical innovation, excellence, and adherence to best practices:
• Teams include internationally recognised HIV experts overseeing clinical protocols.
• Bespoke digital platforms offering real-time tracking, enhancing patient outcomes and adherence.
• Clinicians contributing to peer-reviewed studies, advancing innovative HIV management approaches.
• Continuous support helping patients stay on course, improving health outcomes.
Looking ahead
AfA has achieved significant milestones in its journey towards excellence in HIV management and has received top industry recognition, including multiple PMR Africa Diamond Awards, highlighting its work in disease management.
Additionally, the organisation has established strategic collaborations with medical schemes, corporate entities, and international bodies, solidifying its position in HIV care and management in Africa.
As AfA marks its 27th anniversary, the organisation remains committed to ongoing innovation, digital transformation, and the cultivation of strong partnerships to sustain outstanding clinical results and enhance resilience in the face of evolving healthcare challenges.
The message is clear: continuity of care saves lives, and AfA’s long-standing success story is evidence of its dedicated, integrated HIV management programme.
This article was sponsored by the AfroCentric Group.