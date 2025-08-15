Seamless Africa 2025: shaping the future of digital commerce

Africa’s digital economy is accelerating — and Seamless Africa 2025 is at the forefront of this transformation.

From September 8 to 9, the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg will become the epicentre of innovation and collaboration across retail, e-commerce, payments and fintech, as over 6,000 industry professionals gather for the continent’s most anticipated fintech and digital commerce event.

Seamless Africa is not just another tech or business conference. It’s a dynamic global event brand that brings together the rapidly converging worlds of banking and financial services with retail and e-commerce.

But more than that, it’s a thriving community — made up of C-level executives, entrepreneurs, regulators, NGOs, and innovators — all working together to shape the future of digital commerce on the continent.

Where ideas meet execution

From large enterprise leaders and banks to agile start-ups and grassroots disrupters, Seamless Africa unites a broad spectrum of players under one roof. The event provides a critical platform for cross-sector engagement, allowing for the exploration of shared challenges, opportunities, and transformative ideas.

Attendees can expect high-level keynotes speakers, interactive panel discussions, product showcases, and peer-to-peer networking opportunities — all designed to equip decision makers with the tools, insights, and connections they need to navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The 2025 edition promises to be bigger and bolder than ever before, with new themes and fresh energy brought by some major announcements — none more exciting than its new partnership with SA’s e-commerce giant, Takealot.

Takealot joins forces with Seamless Africa

For the first time in Seamless Africa’s history, the event will host the Takealot Seller Summit, an exclusive gathering designed to empower and educate the next generation of e-commerce sellers and brands.

This partnership marks a powerful moment in Africa’s retail journey. Takealot, SA’s largest online retailer, is joining forces with Seamless Africa to create an unparalleled platform for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and digital brands looking to start, grow, and scale their businesses.