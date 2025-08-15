Seamless Africa 2025: shaping the future of digital commerce
Register now to claim your free ticket for the continent’s most anticipated e-commerce and fintech event
Africa’s digital economy is accelerating — and Seamless Africa 2025 is at the forefront of this transformation.
From September 8 to 9, the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg will become the epicentre of innovation and collaboration across retail, e-commerce, payments and fintech, as over 6,000 industry professionals gather for the continent’s most anticipated fintech and digital commerce event.
Seamless Africa is not just another tech or business conference. It’s a dynamic global event brand that brings together the rapidly converging worlds of banking and financial services with retail and e-commerce.
But more than that, it’s a thriving community — made up of C-level executives, entrepreneurs, regulators, NGOs, and innovators — all working together to shape the future of digital commerce on the continent.
Where ideas meet execution
From large enterprise leaders and banks to agile start-ups and grassroots disrupters, Seamless Africa unites a broad spectrum of players under one roof. The event provides a critical platform for cross-sector engagement, allowing for the exploration of shared challenges, opportunities, and transformative ideas.
Attendees can expect high-level keynotes speakers, interactive panel discussions, product showcases, and peer-to-peer networking opportunities — all designed to equip decision makers with the tools, insights, and connections they need to navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
The 2025 edition promises to be bigger and bolder than ever before, with new themes and fresh energy brought by some major announcements — none more exciting than its new partnership with SA’s e-commerce giant, Takealot.
Takealot joins forces with Seamless Africa
For the first time in Seamless Africa’s history, the event will host the Takealot Seller Summit, an exclusive gathering designed to empower and educate the next generation of e-commerce sellers and brands.
This partnership marks a powerful moment in Africa’s retail journey. Takealot, SA’s largest online retailer, is joining forces with Seamless Africa to create an unparalleled platform for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and digital brands looking to start, grow, and scale their businesses.
The Seller Summit will offer attendees access to invaluable insights, success stories, and tools from Takealot’s leadership team and top-performing merchants. Whether you’re an existing seller looking to optimise performance or a new entrepreneur exploring your first steps into online retail, this summit is a must-attend.
Most notably, those who register for the Takealot Seller Summit will also gain full access to the Seamless Africa expo and conferences — bridging the knowledge gap between the platform economy and the wider fintech, e-commerce, payments and retail ecosystems.
Find out more about the Seller Summit here.
Comprehensive view of the digital economy
Across two packed days, Seamless Africa will delve deep into the key trends defining Africa’s digital future. Topics include:
- Fintech innovation: From neobanks to mobile money, digital lending to crypto — discover how African fintech is changing the game and enabling financial inclusion at scale.
- Retail transformation: Explore how technology, data, and new consumer behaviours are reshaping the retail experience, both online and in-store.
- Payments evolution: Dive into next-gen payment solutions, instant transfers, and secure transaction tech driving seamless customer journeys.
- E-commerce strategy: Learn how to build a competitive online presence, optimise fulfilment, and master digital marketing across diverse African markets.
- Regulatory insight: Hear from government and policy leaders on the frameworks that will support a sustainable and inclusive digital economy.
Each theme is explored through the lens of the customer journey — recognising that the way people shop, pay, and interact online is at the centre of every innovation.
Why you should attend
With more than 200 expert speakers, over 250 exhibitors, and thousands of decision makers attending, Seamless Africa offers unmatched opportunities to learn, connect, and grow.
For enterprises and banks, it’s a chance to discover the technologies and strategies driving real results. For start-ups and SMEs, it’s a launch pad for scaling up. For regulators and public sector players, it’s a forum for collaboration on policies that will shape the continent’s digital infrastructure for decades to come.
Whether you’re an investor, innovator, bank, retailer, or technologist, Seamless Africa 2025 is the place to be if you want to understand and influence the future of fintech and digital commerce in Africa.
Join the movement: register now
Africa is on the cusp of a digital revolution — and Seamless Africa is where the big conversations are happening. Be part of the event that’s redefining digital commerce across the continent.
Register now to secure your place at Seamless Africa 2025 and get ready to connect with the people, platforms, and ideas shaping the next chapter of African innovation.
For more information and to register for your free ticket, click here.
• Seamless Africa 2025 takes place from September 8 to 9 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.
This article was sponsored by Seamless Africa.