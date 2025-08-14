The art of giving: SA’s wealthiest are rethinking the idea of legacy





The growing awareness of SA’s social challenges, from limited access to healthcare and quality education to water and food insecurity, is making the country’s wealthiest rethink the idea of legacy. Philanthropic giving in SA is shifting from once‑off generosity to structured, strategic and often anonymous efforts to drive long‑term transformation.

Nokuzola Cossie, head of Fiduciary at Standard Bank Wealth and Investment, points out that there has been proportional growth in the nonprofit sector undertaking public benefit activities to bridge the gaps between societal needs and governmental resources.

Research shows that individuals fund most nonprofit causes. From donating to welfare and humanitarian causes, medical research, animal welfare, education, going as far as anonymously paying off students’ debt; more wealthy South Africans are giving quietly.

“There’s growing pressure on a small group of individual donors to support important causes. However, to ensure real, lasting impact, there’s a need to balance short‑term charity with long‑term philanthropy,” says Cossie.

Charity is often ad hoc and reactive, while philanthropy seeks sustainable, systematic solutions. Both have their place, and in curating their giving as part of estate planning, each donor should consider the following:

To whom the gift is directed: Whether identifiable by name or class, it is important that donors are direct and intentional in identifying the public benefit activities they wish to support.





How the giving is structured: Does the donor intend to set up a vehicle to carry out the public benefit activity? Or would they prefer to act as a conduit, providing resources (whether cash or kind) to organisations that can steward the cause?





Form of giving: Where the donor chooses to undertake the public benefit activity themselves, they must determine the most appropriate vehicle. This can be a trust, nonprofit company or association of persons. It’s crucial to consider the legal and tax consequences of each.





Good governance: It is crucial to ensure the donor’s intentions are fulfilled. The appropriate frameworks and policies should be in place for any established vehicle or supported causes.





Time frame: Considerations include the intended duration and extent of support. Do you want to the resources to be used “as the need arises”, tied to a specific project, or continuous? And should the gift transcend the donor’s lifetime?





Sustainability of the funding source: Has the donor incorporated this giving into their financial planning, and is there an investment strategy in place?





Due diligence: Donors must ensure their funds are used for the intended cause, even where contributions have been ongoing.





Collaboration: Whether it’s with other donors who share similar values, or fostering long-term relationships with public benefit organisations, working together can unlock greater impact.





Succession planning is key: Where donors are hands-on, they should consider generational leadership shifts that bring fresh perspectives, strategic innovation, and continued commitment to their founding intentions.





Legacy: Having a letter of wishes that is continually reviewed can provide guidance when the donor is no longer able to.

The above highlights that whether the intention is charitable or philanthropic, to have sustainable, transformative impact, each donor should partner with the right advisers to create a tailor-made strategy that is practical, feasible in implementation and in essence is able to meet the intentions of the donor.

