Two-Pot withdrawal rates highlight urgent need to rethink employee benefits

“The spike in early savings access is a window into the everyday struggles of the workforce,” says Blessing Utete, managing executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants. “When employees are dipping into long-term savings just to make ends meet, it reflects how precarious their financial situations are.

“Two-Pot withdrawal rates present an opportunity to reassess employee support, recognising workers as individuals balancing financial, emotional, and family responsibilities — not just as salary earners.”

Utete warns that the risk isn’t just that financially stressed employees will leave in search of better pay — it’s that the ones who stay may be too overwhelmed to perform.

“Debt isn’t just a personal issue. It’s a performance issue,” he says. “When employees are fighting just to get through the month, they often don’t have the energy, focus, or capacity to deliver their best at work.”

The missing conversation in the workplace

Despite widespread financial stress among South African workers, employers are still struggling to provide meaningful support.

“While employee benefits strategies often focus on long-term issues like retirement, many employees are grappling with immediate challenges, limited practical solutions, and inconsistent access to financial guidance,” says Utete.

This was a key topic in Utete’s podcast, Big Business Insights, where he discussed how integrated financial wellbeing is often overlooked in the workplace — listen to the episode below.

“People are expected to take charge of their financial stability — but when the only support they receive is geared towards distant outcomes, it sends the message that their day-to-day struggles don’t matter,” he says.

“That kind of disconnect erodes trust. Employees start to feel like leadership is out of touch with their reality — and that’s when engagement, loyalty, and performance begin to suffer.”