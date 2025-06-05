Thrive Student Living uses art to put the heart into new Joburg res

Sleep, study, eat. Sleep, study, eat.

Sleep, study ... art?

For tertiary-level scholars studying in Johannesburg, far away from their roots and often with the weight of their family’s expectations on their young shoulders, the chance to find beauty and breathing space amid the relentless learning may seem like a fanciful dream. However, at Thrive Student Living’s new Arteria Parktown 500-bed student residence, the art is right there in — even on — their custom-built home away from home.

Local poet, healer and multidisciplinary artist Thobile Mavuso was commissioned by Thrive Student Living to create a mural for the R200m Arteria Parktown property and designed a unique artwork that encapsulates both the displacement and excitement of student life in “res”. The piece is fittingly titled Ukuzilanda Ukuzilandela Nokuzelapha, which loosely translates as “to return to one’s roots is to care for and heal oneself”.

For Mavuso — who is now doing a master’s degree in Fine Art at the University of the Witwatersrand — those roots are in her Ndebele background, echoes of which are found in her vibrant yet restful mural. Painted on an internal courtyard wall in acrylic, using a palette of teal, yellow ochre, red and green, this vast piece features a circle of connected figures in traditional headdress ... or perhaps a tangle of opening flowers ... or perhaps a patchwork of homesteads amid fields ...

Whatever, it begs to be looked at, to be contemplated.

And that is precisely the point.