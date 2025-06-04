SIDSSA dialogue: infrastructure must drive inclusive growth

Veteran journalist Sakina Kamwendo served as MC, masterfully guiding the proceedings.

The dialogue opened with a compelling welcome by Lyndon Barends, MD of Strategic Partnerships and Events at Arena Holdings. Barends set the tone by emphasising infrastructure as more than bricks and mortar — it is the anchor of sustainable development. “Infrastructure must serve people,” he said, noting its power to uplift communities through education, connectivity, and local development.

The keynote address by Dean Macpherson, minister of public works & infrastructure, echoed this vision. With the Government of National Unity in place, Macpherson expressed optimism: “It’s important to see a country that is connected, a country that finds dignity through infrastructure.”

He stressed that the time for talking was over: “SA is now under construction.” The department of public works & infrastructure is prioritising implementation with a targeted R1-trillion investment over the medium term, aiming to draw in an additional R100bn in private sector funding.

Local government’s role, Macpherson stated, was “critical”, and tools like the Local Government Inclusive Growth Index (LGIGI) — a joint initiative by ISA and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) — will help identify gaps, drive targeted investment, and track transformation.