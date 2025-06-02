Get ready for a medical aid reboot. Change is coming, Mzansi

Launching on October 1, a bold new medical aid scheme will rise. Built on Fedhealth’s 89-year legacy of innovation and backed by the power of Sanlam, it’s designed to deliver exactly what you’ve been asking for: more value, more choice and more affordability.

Fedhealth and Sanlam have listened to what SA wants from a scheme — and are building on what works within the current system, reshaping where necessary, and creating a medical aid experience that truly puts you first.

Fedhealth and Sanlam: a legacy of innovation and the expertise of a financial powerhouse

Earlier this year, Sanlam announced an agreement to partner with Fedhealth as its single open medical scheme provider.

This move supports the Sanlam group’s strategy to provide a complete health offering to existing and potential clients as part of its overall financial services value proposition. The partnership also reinforces Sanlam’s aim to offer an integrated healthcare, insurance and investment offering that delivers more value, affordability and sustainability.

For Fedhealth, this agreement will realise its objective of expanding its market share in the corporate market in SA, which stands to bring in substantial new corporate members via Sanlam’s established client base.

Current Fedhealth members can rest assured: the new scheme will still operate as an independent entity, run by a board of trustees consisting of scheme members.

Excitement about the future of healthcare, reimagined

“We are pleased about the conclusion of our partnership agreement with Fedhealth, which supports our objective to significantly upweight our health focus,” says Paul Hanratty, Sanlam group CEO.

“Many South Africans need affordable private healthcare delivered by a solid medical aid. Our partnership with Fedhealth demonstrates our commitment to enable accessible healthcare and reinforces our outlook to encourage our clients to live confidently, healthily, and resiliently build wealth. We have already migrated most of our staff to Fedhealth and look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”