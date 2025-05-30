Microsoft backs SA tech SMMEs to succeed in the AI economy

Microsoft SA is inviting qualifying small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to apply for the 2025 edition of its Emerging Partner Programme (EPP).

This programme represents a significant commitment to empowering SMMEs to become sustainable engines of growth, driving the expansion of local industries and strengthening SA’s economy through transformative technologies.

Participating SMMEs will receive comprehensive support over a 24-month period, which will include crucial elements designed to help businesses expand operations, reach new markets, and drive meaningful innovation.

Additionally, SMMEs will receive accelerated development of technical skills to attain Microsoft Certifications and commercial capabilities through adoption and change management training as well as business development programmes and coaching.

According to Lebogang Luvuno, B-BBEE executive at Microsoft SA, the programme is built around the vision of transforming today’s SMMEs into tomorrow’s big inspirations: “We aim to empower these businesses to become leaders, fostering resilience and innovation within the South African economy and the communities they operate in. By identifying, recruiting, and nurturing these aspiring partners, the EPP works to build both their technical and commercial capabilities.”

The impact of the programme is already being seen through revenue growth and job creation for participating businesses. In the past 18 months, Microsoft has trained 88 partners, comprising 548 individuals, which critically created 107 new jobs and 86 part-time jobs. Partners acquired 109 new customers with a combined revenue growth of R61m in 2024.

In a country where job creation and economic resilience are paramount, empowering SMMEs is imperative. Microsoft views supporting these businesses as a powerful catalyst for closing the unemployment gap and building a more inclusive economy for future generations. The EPP is a key part of Microsoft’s Enterprise and Supplier Development initiative, specifically designed to support the development of 100% black-owned SMMEs in the ICT industry who aspire to become Microsoft Solutions Partners.

With a long-standing presence in SA, Microsoft consistently demonstrates its commitment to enabling empowerment by equipping entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship and funding needed to create growing businesses and foster a more inclusive economy.