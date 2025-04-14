Fresh compact design, same big insights: Business Day unveils bold new look

Business Day — the sister publication to Financial Mail and BusinessLIVE — is unveiling its bold new look on April 14.

Here, Business Day acting editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng explains what readers of this forward-thinking newspaper can expect from its dynamic redesign:

Dear loyal readers,

For nearly 40 years, Business Day has been your go-to source for factual, business agenda setting news. We take pride in this mission and are honoured by your continued trust.

We'll be carrying this mission forward while maintaining the authority, depth and intelligence we always aspire to. At the same time we will introduce significant changes to the way in which you consume news.

Our approach to change is steady and evolutionary. Over the past several years, we’ve introduced numerous design enhancements and deepened our coverage on issues that truly matter for business. Now, like we did in 1985 when this newspaper launched, we are making a bold and eye-catching statement.