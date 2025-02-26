Ithuba propels the National Lottery to drive economic growth and boost the township economy

National Lottery operator ITHUBA has redefined the gaming landscape, setting new benchmarks for performance, partnerships and community impact.

Since June 2015, ITHUBA has transformed gaming in SA and beyond while strengthening the independent retail sector and boosting the township economy.

The National Lottery is more than a game of chance — it’s a powerful economic driver, injecting billions of rand into local businesses through retailer commissions. To date, ITHUBA has paid out over R3.1bn in commissions to retailers, with independent retailers receiving over R351m. Under the strong stewardship of ITHUBA, the National Lottery remains a key supporter of small businesses.

A significant portion of the National Lottery’s independent retail network consists of township-based and black-owned businesses. These enterprises are the economic backbone of their communities, providing jobs and financial stability to thousands of South Africans.

ITHUBA's CEO Charmaine Mabuza is committed to fostering the growth of businesses owned by previously marginalised groups. “I am delighted by our contribution to independent retailers, especially in townships,” she says. “We recognise the challenges within the township economy, particularly for spaza shop owners. It is up to us to take the lead in restoring economic power to our communities.”

Commissions from National Lottery ticket sales have enabled small retailers to expand, invest in infrastructure and create jobs, reinforcing its broader socioeconomic impact.