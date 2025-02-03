Positive change for the health sector through increasing capacity
IIE MSA explains how public health graduates can help reduce the strain on SA’s healthcare system and ultimately strengthen it
SA’s medical sector is on the verge of transformative change. Dr Jackie Witthuhn, head of Public Health under the IIE Faculty of Science and Technology at IIE MSA, says IIE MSA is well placed to help the sector respond to many of the challenges that may arise as it prepares to implement these changes.
IIE MSA is a leading brand of the Independent Institute of Education (IIE), fully registered with SA’s department of higher education & training, and internationally accredited by the British Accreditation Council. Students at IIE MSA benefit from world-class teaching and state-of-the-art facilities. This ensures that IIE graduates are well prepared to address the complex public health challenges facing modern society.
The IIE Bachelor of Public Health degree available at IIE MSA is a case in point. This public health qualification — the only one of its kind in SA, and possibly across Africa — aims to increase the expertise base within the medical sector by providing an education that sees graduates enter the workplace as non-clinical healthcare workers.
By empowering students to address unique local challenges and bridging academic learning with real-world practice, the IIE Bachelor of Public Health qualification equips graduates to make a lasting impact in their communities
During this degree, students complete 100 hours of field placement, where they apply health promotion theories and their skills in community- and industry-focused initiatives. This hands-on experience allows them to critically evaluate workplace environments, showcasing their readiness to excel as future public health professionals. The journey is not only a significant milestone in individual growth but also a meaningful contribution to advancing public health in SA.
These workers specialise in the detection, surveillance and prevention of disease. This greatly reduces the burden on clinical staff, and is a welcome addition to the knowledge base. A report on the state of the sector released by the South African Medical Research Council last year reveals SA has a doctor-to-patient ratio of 0.9 per 1 000 people. Public health graduates therefore have the potential to increase capacity within the sector, ultimately helping to strengthen it.
“Essentially, non-clinical public health workers are focused on preventing health issues before they become problematic,” says Witthuhn. “Their job is to prevent people from becoming ill, rather than treating them when they are already sick, which is the job of medical and clinical staff.”
Increasing the knowledge base goes hand in hand with improving performance in the sector. By freeing up clinical workers, the latter are better able to focus on providing treatment for sick patients.
“A stronger focus on public health and prevention means that the model of our healthcare system could shift, from curative practice to preventive,” she says.
She says the value clinical public health workers bring to the sector means they are able to make a meaningful contribution to South African society in an area where it is needed.
Witthuhn highlights that the growing demand for capacity across the medical sector creates promising employment opportunities for graduates.
Moreover, students who complete the degree have many avenues open to them. “Our graduates can find work across many spheres, from disease prevention and control to biostatistics and community health work. Graduates are also able to secure positions in roles such as health promotion or education, as well as entry-level epidemiology, policy, leadership and governance.”
Other career opportunities exist in fields such as public health project management (including planning, monitoring and evaluation) and research.
The programme may also serve as an entry to further studies in related fields. Witthuhn notes that graduates may choose to go on to complete, for example, the IIE Bachelor of Public Health (Honours).
Alternatively, they could focus on public health after completing another programme available at IIE MSA, such as the IIE Higher Certificate in Communication Practices or the IIE Higher Certificate in Early Childhood Care and Education, as these qualifications articulate into the Bachelor of Public Health.
Witthuhn is enthusiastic about the positive change that public health workers can bring to the sector. “While it’s true that the sector faces many challenges, it’s equally true that the existing resources and infrastructure in place creates a solid foundation for the change that needs to take place,” she says.
“If we harness these resources and supplement them with a focus on primary prevention by supporting our public health graduates we would be able to improve the sector’s delivery substantially.”
