Positive change for the health sector through increasing capacity

During this degree, students complete 100 hours of field placement, where they apply health promotion theories and their skills in community- and industry-focused initiatives. This hands-on experience allows them to critically evaluate workplace environments, showcasing their readiness to excel as future public health professionals. The journey is not only a significant milestone in individual growth but also a meaningful contribution to advancing public health in SA.

By empowering students to address unique local challenges and bridging academic learning with real-world practice, the IIE Bachelor of Public Health qualification equips graduates to make a lasting impact in their communities.

These workers specialise in the detection, surveillance and prevention of disease. This greatly reduces the burden on clinical staff, and is a welcome addition to the knowledge base. A report on the state of the sector released by the South African Medical Research Council last year reveals SA has a doctor-to-patient ratio of 0.9 per 1 000 people. Public health graduates therefore have the potential to increase capacity within the sector, ultimately helping to strengthen it.

“Essentially, non-clinical public health workers are focused on preventing health issues before they become problematic,” says Witthuhn. “Their job is to prevent people from becoming ill, rather than treating them when they are already sick, which is the job of medical and clinical staff.”

Increasing the knowledge base goes hand in hand with improving performance in the sector. By freeing up clinical workers, the latter are better able to focus on providing treatment for sick patients.

“A stronger focus on public health and prevention means that the model of our healthcare system could shift, from curative practice to preventive,” she says.

She says the value clinical public health workers bring to the sector means they are able to make a meaningful contribution to South African society in an area where it is needed.