Community health workers must be made permanent, rules labour court
The court overturned a bargaining council ruling that the recurring temporary contracts for 50,000 community health workers were legal
27 January 2025 - 13:03
The Johannesburg labour court has ruled that community health workers, who for years have been employed by the health department on recurring fixed-term contracts, must be deemed permanent government employees.
The National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), on behalf of its members, has successfully overturned a previous bargaining council ruling that the temporary contracts were legal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.