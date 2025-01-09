‘Fields green with grass, not glass’: Heineken launches two new Green Zones

In a country where urban areas are expanding faster than ever, Heineken’s Green Zones project is all about creating safe, eco-friendly and accessible green spaces where people can relax, connect and grow.

The launch of the two new Heineken Green Zones — created in partnership with the Greenpop Foundation — builds on the success of the three that have already been established in Johannesburg and other areas of Cape Town, each showing how urban green spaces can be a powerful equaliser in communities that lack access to clean, green areas.

“This project isn’t just about planting trees; it’s about planting hope, health and pride in places that need it most,” said Bhavna Mistry, Heineken’s senior brand manager. “With Green Zones, we’re building spaces that will help generations enjoy the benefits of a cleaner, greener and more inclusive SA.”

Sisonke City Farm: Urban farming meets Green Zone magic in Durban

A beacon of resilience and sustainable agriculture, Sisonke City Farm in Durban was born during Covid-19 as a way to support food security in the community. It’s an incredibly inspiring story — the farm was created initially by those without homes during the pandemic.

Now, Heineken’s Green Zones project has taken it to the next level, adding infrastructure like a nursery, water catchment systems, and an amphitheatre for educational events and workshops.