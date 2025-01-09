‘Fields green with grass, not glass’: Heineken launches two new Green Zones
Brand transforms public spaces in Durban and Cape Town into urban oases designed to empower communities and inspire change
Heineken’s mission to transform SA’s urban landscapes hit new highs with the recent launch of two fresh Heineken Green Zones at Durban’s Sisonke City Farm and Cape Town’s Lavender Hill.
Part of the brand’s global “Brew a Better World 2030” commitment, these urban oases are more than just pretty parks — they’re designed to empower communities, improve public spaces and make “fields green with grass, not glass” by swapping pollution with greenery and giving single-use glass a sustainable second life.
Heineken’s Green Zones project isn’t just about planting trees; it’s about planting hope, health and pride in places that need it mostBhavna Mistry, senior brand manager of Heineken
In a country where urban areas are expanding faster than ever, Heineken’s Green Zones project is all about creating safe, eco-friendly and accessible green spaces where people can relax, connect and grow.
The launch of the two new Heineken Green Zones — created in partnership with the Greenpop Foundation — builds on the success of the three that have already been established in Johannesburg and other areas of Cape Town, each showing how urban green spaces can be a powerful equaliser in communities that lack access to clean, green areas.
“This project isn’t just about planting trees; it’s about planting hope, health and pride in places that need it most,” said Bhavna Mistry, Heineken’s senior brand manager. “With Green Zones, we’re building spaces that will help generations enjoy the benefits of a cleaner, greener and more inclusive SA.”
Sisonke City Farm: Urban farming meets Green Zone magic in Durban
A beacon of resilience and sustainable agriculture, Sisonke City Farm in Durban was born during Covid-19 as a way to support food security in the community. It’s an incredibly inspiring story — the farm was created initially by those without homes during the pandemic.
Now, Heineken’s Green Zones project has taken it to the next level, adding infrastructure like a nursery, water catchment systems, and an amphitheatre for educational events and workshops.
With its lush biodiversity garden featuring native medicinal plants and productive fruit trees, Sisonke is more than a green space — it’s set to grow into a thriving ecosystem and a model for sustainable urban agriculture that showcases Heineken’s commitment to the circular economy.
Locals and restaurants in Durban benefit directly, as food waste from hotels is composted on-site, turning waste into fuel for fresh produce. With Heineken’s backing, Sisonke City Farm is showing what’s possible when community spirit meets sustainable design.
Lavender Hill’s Rise Above Development (RAD) centre: a sanctuary in the heart of Cape Town
The new Heineken Green Zone at the Rise Above Development (RAD) centre is bringing fresh hope to the residents of Lavender Hill, a community known for its resilience in the face of hardship.
Designed as a safe, welcoming space in an area commonly associated with poverty and crime, the Green Zone features an array of over 600 native plants, a rain-sheltering pergola and unique murals and art installations that celebrate creativity and community pride.
With its purpose-built vegetable garden, sports facilities and music hall, this spot offers more than just a place to gather. It provides a place to grow, learn and connect.
By partnering with local residents in the design and building process, Heineken has ensured the zone reflects the values of the community it serves.
A global commitment: Brew a Better World 2030
The Heineken Green Zones project is part of a broader commitment to creating sustainable, inclusive spaces across the globe.
Through its “Brew a Better World 2030” mission, the global company is leading the way in environmental and social sustainability.
Last year in the brand’s quest to reduce single-use glass, Heineken introduced the 650ml returnable Star bottle, cutting down on glass waste while encouraging a culture of recycling.
Heineken’s commitment extends even further, with a creative twist: part of the single-use glass collected is repurposed into exclusive Waste2Wear jewellery and homeware, now cult collectibles among fans. These items represent the transformation possible when waste becomes something beautiful and sustainable, embodying the Heineken Green Zone ethos of “fields green with grass, not glass”.
Building a future for all
Heineken’s Green Zones project will continue to expand, empowering communities to reclaim public spaces, improve urban health and learn more about sustainable practices. By bringing together communities and nature, these new Green Zones are set to become beloved green havens for generations to come.
This article was sponsored by Heineken.