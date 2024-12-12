The power of OT-IT collaboration in Africa: connecting the industrial ecosystem to create value

One of the major trends in the industrial sector is the convergence of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT).

In this interview, iOCO’s Connected Industrial Ecosystems team explains how this trend of collaboration between OT and IT is gaining momentum in SA and across the continent.

OT-IT convergence or collaboration is described as a game-changer for industries worldwide. Why has this shift become essential for industrial businesses in SA and across Africa?

The integration of OT and IT systems is required for business growth. This is because operational data must be readily available for making informed business decisions.

Where industrial environments have legacy infrastructure, businesses often experience integration challenges, whereas convergence is much easier when an organisation is operating with a new plant.

But OT-IT convergence is essential: companies need to start on this journey to achieve an integrated platform or fully integrated system, which allows them to analyse data from across the value chain.

When IT and OT systems aren’t integrated, one can’t always trust or share information within the business, causing the different parts of the business to work in silos. In our experience, OT-IT convergence or collaboration is undoubtedly a game-changer when implemented correctly.

What are the drivers of OT-IT convergence in the African context?

OT-IT integration is gaining traction in Africa, as there is an increased need for operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making. Businesses are recognising the value of centralised data for better insights and streamlined processes.

While IT and OT systems historically operated separately, they are now being integrated through reliable connectivity. With this integration comes the growing need for robust cybersecurity, as any breach could pose serious risks to operations, such as running a plant.

There are many obvious benefits to OT-IT convergence. What are the obstacles to swift integration?

Data is central to the process of OT-IT convergence. Businesses are typically concerned about where the data is stored, who has ownership of it and what the implications are of uploading data to the cloud or a solution like AVEVA Connect (a cloud-based platform that centralises, manages and analyses industrial data with the assistance of artificial intelligence).

They understand the huge potential of data being stored in the cloud — such as customers and suppliers in a particular supply chain using the shared data — as well as leveraging all available systems. OT engineers, for example, see the benefits of sharing data in the cloud, such as collaborating with other subject matter experts, suppliers and customers. Technology makes this viable — it’s the mindset that needs to change. Organisations don’t need to push all their data to the cloud; they can start by sharing data relevant to their assets and some production information.

Overall, the infrastructure for OT-IT convergence is in place; and cybersecurity is being addressed through zero trust models. We think we can look forward to OT-IT integration and collaboration coming together over the next few years.

What is the best approach to OT-IT convergence? Please guide us through the process.

OT-IT convergence has to be tackled with a top-down approach. You need to understand the management processes and the business priorities to know what information is needed at an executive level to make decisions. You also need to understand where the information comes from and what the executives want to use it for. OT-IT convergence is a strategic business enabler.

In practical terms, we use the 3P framework — People, Processes and Products — to guide our approach. First, we assess the technology landscape and categorise systems by scope. We then map out these systems and conduct stakeholder interviews to identify gaps in technical capabilities, user skills and operational processes. This forms the basis for a transformation strategy, supported by a change management plan. It’s critical that the organisation is mature enough to integrate OT and IT effectively.

The transition plan encompasses continuous improvement, methodologies, training and detailed design documentation. This ensures that all processes are aligned to support advancement throughout the transformation and beyond, taking into account the expected life cycle of systems within the OT and manufacturing execution systems landscape.

How do technology companies like iOCO, which operates across the OT and IT sectors, enable OT-IT convergence and collaboration for their clients?

We provide the technology and implement the necessary processes for integrating OT and IT operations, following a phased and secure approach.

Though we have a complete set of tools and specialised skills in each area, iOCO’s Connected Industrial Ecosystems depends on a business ecosystem that helps us to drive convergence. This ecosystem allows us to share non-proprietary information across our network, connecting people and promoting collaboration.

What will the trend in OT-IT convergence and collaboration look like in SA and Africa, in the next five years?

We will see many more businesses embracing convergence and collaboration to derive optimal value from businesses. This does come at a cost, while budgets to fund growth and innovation are currently on hold in certain industries.

However, businesses that go the extra mile to invest in OT-IT convergence will be able to manage their environments (internal operations) and value chains more effectively, increasing their competitive edge and profitability.

The old way of working involved generating fixed products, often within a predetermined process or framework. But today, the focus is on integrating technologies and operations, enabling businesses to respond better to changing market demands, to optimise processes, and maintain a leading edge in an ever-evolving landscape.

This article was sponsored by iOCO.