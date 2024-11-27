France is the business partner you want — in SA or in Europe

South Africans have had their eyes on France recently thanks to all the sporting action that’s been happening in this European hotspot.

Many local fans travelled to France to witness the Springboks’ victory against New Zealand’s All Blacks in the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. A few months later, SA tourists were back on the streets of Paris to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralymics.

Apart from all the sport that’s put France in the spotlight, the country is well known for its art de vivre (art of living well), its citizens’ taste for fashion, cuisine, cheese and wine, and its cultural heritage ranging from enlightenment philosophy to architecture.

Travelling to France, one can appreciate the beauty of Paris and other French cities with vibrant city centres full of cafés and bars, theatres, bookstores and restaurants, where life never stops. There you are encouraged to leave your car in the garage and walk where you like.

But what South Africans might not know is that France also relies on bold and passionate entrepreneurs (a French word by the way) and that the environment for doing business in France has never been easier.