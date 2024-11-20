Exciting changes ahead: the Sunday Times is getting a fresh new look

Dear valued reader,

As you well know, the news media industry is going through huge transformation throughout the world, largely due to changing consumption patterns and the rise of digital and social media.

However, we at the Sunday Times, the sister publication of BusinessLIVE, still believe that print media is neither dead nor about to die. In our country especially, we believe the tradition of grabbing one’s paper on a Sunday morning to catch up with the news before breakfast remains strong. That’s why we’re committed to continuing to bring you your favourite read in print form.

But for us to remain sustainable as we continue to produce and distribute quality news, we’ve had to introduce some changes that we believe will put us on a stronger footing going forward.