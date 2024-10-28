Financial Times ranks UCT GSB’s EMBA among world's best for alumni satisfaction

The UCT GSB's programmes equip leaders for fast-growing emerging markets and critical global challenges. Picture: UCT GSB
TheExecutive MBA (EMBA) programme at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) has been ranked among the world’s best in terms of overall alumni satisfaction by the UK’s Financial Times.
With more than 92% of EMBA alumni from the UCT GSB reporting they were happy with their degree, it ranked 31st globally and number one in Africa in this regard.
This showing follows theprogramme’s recent ranking as the best EMBA in the Middle East and Africa and 53rd in the world in the 2024 QS EMBA rankings.
Catherine Duggan, director of the UCT GSB, says the fact that a degree with a distinctly African perspective had outscored those from business schools such as Oxford, Wharton and Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires in terms alumni satisfaction speaks to the unique and transformative nature of the programme.
“Even seasoned executives tell me that they come away from the UCT GSB’s EMBA with a new perspective on their own leadership and new tools to help them navigate our increasingly complex and uncertain world,” she says.
Overall alumni satisfaction was just one of several criteria used to compile the 2024 edition of the Financial Times’ annual ranking of international business schools, with 100 institutions included in the final list.
The gender diversity in its faculty (ranking eighth).
The gender diversity of its students (27th).
Its focus on environmental, social and governance issues (34th).
The professional seniority of its students (42nd).
The power of its alumni network to secure career opportunities, launch startups, recruit staff and provide ongoing engagement (54th).
This impressive performance earned it 85th place in the overall ranking, which is often considered one of the most influential of its kind.
It’s good to see some of the most rigorous rankings in the world highlighting the combination of elements that make the UCT GSB’s EMBA unique
associate professor Camille Meyer, programme director for the UCT GSB EMBA
“It’s good to see some of the most rigorous rankings in the world highlighting the combination of elements that make the UCT GSB’s EMBA unique,” says associate professor Camille Meyer, director of the programme.
“We work hard to bring together cohorts of exceptional senior executives seeking both personal and professional growth, and our students benefit from the combination of leadership acumen, business insights and commitment to purpose and meaningful impact that the programme offers.”
The Financial Times collects a substantial proportion of the data used in its programme rankings directly from alumni, including data on overall satisfaction and career progression.
Other data, including programme curricula and the proportion of female and international students and faculty, are provided by schools themselves and are subjected to periodic audits by external audit firms.
About the UCT GSB EMBA
This two-year part-time degree is targeted at senior managers and executive leaders looking to enhance their business skills and networks, while developing the authenticity, resilience and an understanding of complexity necessary to build and lead more sustainable organisations.
Financial Times ranks UCT GSB’s EMBA among world's best for alumni satisfaction
More than 92% of graduates reported they were happy with their degree reflecting the programme's unique and transformative nature
The Executive MBA (EMBA) programme at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) has been ranked among the world’s best in terms of overall alumni satisfaction by the UK’s Financial Times.
With more than 92% of EMBA alumni from the UCT GSB reporting they were happy with their degree, it ranked 31st globally and number one in Africa in this regard.
This showing follows the programme’s recent ranking as the best EMBA in the Middle East and Africa and 53rd in the world in the 2024 QS EMBA rankings.
Catherine Duggan, director of the UCT GSB, says the fact that a degree with a distinctly African perspective had outscored those from business schools such as Oxford, Wharton and Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires in terms alumni satisfaction speaks to the unique and transformative nature of the programme.
“Even seasoned executives tell me that they come away from the UCT GSB’s EMBA with a new perspective on their own leadership and new tools to help them navigate our increasingly complex and uncertain world,” she says.
Overall alumni satisfaction was just one of several criteria used to compile the 2024 edition of the Financial Times’ annual ranking of international business schools, with 100 institutions included in the final list.
The UCT GSB EMBA also ranked highly according to:
This impressive performance earned it 85th place in the overall ranking, which is often considered one of the most influential of its kind.
“It’s good to see some of the most rigorous rankings in the world highlighting the combination of elements that make the UCT GSB’s EMBA unique,” says associate professor Camille Meyer, director of the programme.
“We work hard to bring together cohorts of exceptional senior executives seeking both personal and professional growth, and our students benefit from the combination of leadership acumen, business insights and commitment to purpose and meaningful impact that the programme offers.”
The Financial Times collects a substantial proportion of the data used in its programme rankings directly from alumni, including data on overall satisfaction and career progression.
Other data, including programme curricula and the proportion of female and international students and faculty, are provided by schools themselves and are subjected to periodic audits by external audit firms.
About the UCT GSB EMBA
This two-year part-time degree is targeted at senior managers and executive leaders looking to enhance their business skills and networks, while developing the authenticity, resilience and an understanding of complexity necessary to build and lead more sustainable organisations.
For more information, visit the UCT GSB website.
This article is sponsored by the UCT GSB.
ALSO READ:
From generalist to industry general: an MBA is your 'bridge' to exciting new career opportunities
The evolution of values-based leadership
Transforming the role of business in society through values-based leadership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
Financial Times ranks UCT GSB’s EMBA among world's best for alumni satisfaction
New wave of action for SMEs: 2024 Women In Tech Innovator Trust Conference
SA scientists unveil fragment of motorcycle-sized meteorite