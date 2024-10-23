New wave of action for SMEs: 2024 Women In Tech Innovator Trust Conference

Through a series of talks by prominent keynote speakers, robust panel discussions and collaborative sessions, it will empower female ICT business owners with tools and strategies to accelerate their success.

The focus is on tangible growth and actionable insights because, for women in tech, success is not a distant dream; it is an inevitable outcome when driven by purpose.

“The time has come for women to step into their purpose, claim their space and shape a future of equality, respect and economic freedom driven by innovation and technology. The WIT conference, brought to you by the Innovator Trust, is not just another event; it is a movement and a defining moment for women-tech SMEs to take action,” says Innovator Trust CEO Tashline Jooste.

Taking place on November 13 at the Vodacom Dome in Midrand, Johannesburg, the WIT conference will bring together women-led SMEs, female entrepreneurs and industry leaders from across SA.

To give more women, and young women in particular, the opportunity to participate, there's also the option to register to attend the conference virtually for free.

“By giving a seat to more young women to attend the Innovator Trust WIT Conference, we’re exposing them to the vast opportunities in ICT in our country and encouraging them to explore these fields early on. We believe this is how we create a pathway that can result in a more inclusive, digitally empowered and economically stable future for women,” says Jooste.

The Innovator Trust is committed to nurturing young women who have the potential to be tomorrow’s tech innovators through targeted initiatives such as its enterprise development, youth entrepreneurship and supplier development incubation programmes.

The 2024 WIT conference will honour and celebrate the accomplishments of the beneficiaries of these programmes, shining a spotlight on the importance of empowering the next generation of women through technology and entrepreneurial ventures.

With a history of delivering iconic and diverse speaker line-ups, past WIT events have featured industry giants such as SA's former public protector Thuli Madonsela, former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Glamour editor-in-chief Nontando Mposo, renowned ICT business leader Irene Charnley and international award-winning South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu.

If you're ready to digitise, monetise and scale your ICT business, the 2024 WIT Innovative Trust Conference is not to be missed — click here to register now.

This article was sponsored by the Innovator Trust.