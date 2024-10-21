‘A singular figure in every sense’: Accelerate pays tribute to Tito Mboweni
Property group says late chairperson’s legacy will inspire it to uphold the values he championed
The late Tito Mboweni had a long history with Accelerate Property Fund, which owns premier properties in the Western Cape and Gauteng, including a 50% stake in Fourways Mall.
The former Reserve Bank governor was the property group’s chairperson from 2013 to 2018, when he was appointed to the cabinet as the country’s finance minister.
After stepping down from this role, Mboweni rejoined the Accelerate board in 2022, where he served as its chairperson and was a member of the remuneration committee. He was also the chairperson of the nominations committee.
Here the Accelerate team pay tribute to their colleague, fondly known as ‘The Governor’:
It is with profound sorrow that we honour the passing of Tito Mboweni, who left us on October 12 2024.
At Accelerate, he was more than just our chairperson — he was a complex man with fascinating contradictions. His charm could be captivating, yet The Governor could be brutally abrupt at times.
He was resolute and principled, with a remarkable ability to dissect and interrogate even the most complex issues. Though he was decisive in principle, there was always a hesitation when a human being was affected.
A staunch advocate of a formal dress code, yet famously unconcerned with punctuality when it came to board meetings, he often chided executives for their “jeans and dress shirt” attire, a common convention in the industry. Yet, with his unorthodox taste in shoes, he remained an iconoclast, never conforming to expectations.
Never one to shy away from controversy — something Accelerate was mired in from the outset — The Governor returned as chairperson in 2022, after stepping down as finance minister.
The subsequent restructuring of the business gathered momentum under his watch, with The Governor remaining unwavering in his commitment to fairness and doing what was right for all stakeholders. Unsurprisingly, he championed the role of regulators, though he despised red tape.
In every sense, Tito Mboweni was a singular figure who left an indelible mark on Accelerate
At a board level, he navigated sensitive matters, including positioning management changes at Fourways Mall with the founding family and finalising long outstanding related party matters.
Under his leadership, the business embarked on an asset disposal programme, implemented a rights issue, and cleaned up various problematic legacy challenges, all of which he, more than once, referred to as the necessary “heavy lifting” required.
The Governor’s presence of mind in fostering relationships with banking partners and crucial stakeholders ensured their continued support, and his clear communication of our restructuring efforts garnered approval. He was always excited by any positive news on Fourways Mall’s performance, and we deeply regret that he will not witness the final outcomes of the process he played such a vital role in initiating.
The Governor often spoke fondly of Magoebaskloof, his happy place near Tzaneen in Limpopo, where he was born. Despite his formidable presence, he remained deeply attuned to the human element, a sensitivity perhaps rooted in his early years as labour minister during the birth of SA’s democracy.
In every sense, Tito Mboweni was a singular figure who left an indelible mark on Accelerate.
We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and all those fortunate enough to have worked alongside him. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will inspire us to uphold the values he championed.
Rest in peace, Tito — your contributions will never be forgotten.
This article was sponsored by Accelerate.