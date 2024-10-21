‘A singular figure in every sense’: Accelerate pays tribute to Tito Mboweni

The late Tito Mboweni had a long history with Accelerate Property Fund, which owns premier properties in the Western Cape and Gauteng, including a 50% stake in Fourways Mall.

The former Reserve Bank governor was the property group’s chairperson from 2013 to 2018, when he was appointed to the cabinet as the country’s finance minister.

After stepping down from this role, Mboweni rejoined the Accelerate board in 2022, where he served as its chairperson and was a member of the remuneration committee. He was also the chairperson of the nominations committee.

Here the Accelerate team pay tribute to their colleague, fondly known as ‘The Governor’:

It is with profound sorrow that we honour the passing of Tito Mboweni, who left us on October 12 2024.

At Accelerate, he was more than just our chairperson — he was a complex man with fascinating contradictions. His charm could be captivating, yet The Governor could be brutally abrupt at times.

He was resolute and principled, with a remarkable ability to dissect and interrogate even the most complex issues. Though he was decisive in principle, there was always a hesitation when a human being was affected.

A staunch advocate of a formal dress code, yet famously unconcerned with punctuality when it came to board meetings, he often chided executives for their “jeans and dress shirt” attire, a common convention in the industry. Yet, with his unorthodox taste in shoes, he remained an iconoclast, never conforming to expectations.

Never one to shy away from controversy — something Accelerate was mired in from the outset — The Governor returned as chairperson in 2022, after stepping down as finance minister.

The subsequent restructuring of the business gathered momentum under his watch, with The Governor remaining unwavering in his commitment to fairness and doing what was right for all stakeholders. Unsurprisingly, he championed the role of regulators, though he despised red tape.